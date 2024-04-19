Flagler Unemployment Holds at 4.1% as Local Home Sales Near 4-Year Low and Time to Contract Hits 8-Year High

Flagler County’s March unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent for the third straight month, remaining above 4 percent for six of the last eight months even as county residents netted 134 new jobs and the number of the unemployed remained flat.

The workforce increased in proportion to the number of employed residents, and is now just shy of 52,000 in a county population exceeding 131,000: less than 40 percent of the county’s population is in the workforce, with 47 percent either over 65 or under 18.









The growth in Flagler County’s workforce has slowed slightly, growing by less than 900 people compared to a year ago. Workforce figures are an indication of working-age families moving to the county. The slowing pace of new workforce residents is reflected in the slowing pace of home sales, which are near a four-year low. That is one of several local economic indicators that, should they persist, may be of concern to those in the housing industry.

The number of sales closing fell for seven of the last eight months, according to the Flagler County Association of Realtors, ticking up slightly in February–for the first time since last July–to 185 sales, still the second-lowest number of sales all year. The lowest number was in January, at 161.

The median time for a house on sale to get to a contract, however, which had near a four-year high in January, shot up to 80 days, the longest time-span since January 2016, or more than eight years. The median time to a sale also rose sharply, to 122 days, the highest span since 2015.









Mortgage interest rates have again been rising amid fears of renewed inflation, reaching a national average of 7.3 in mid-April.

The median sale price of a single-family house in Flagler County fell to $355,000 in February, matching the figure in September 2023, which was the lowest median price since th first quarter of 2022, when prices were sharpy on the rise. The lower price means more people should be able to afford to buy. But the higher interest rates may negate the advantage. The median price across Florida this year is just over $400,000, according to Forbes.

The local inventory of single-family homes continues to climb. Excluding an outlying surge in January 2022, the supply has grown steadily almost ever month, from a low of a little over 200 homes to 1,059 in February, even as numerous new subdivisions are churning and adding homes at a rapid pace. The months’ supply of homes in the county has risen from a low of less than one month to 4.4 months in February–still low, but the trend says otherwise.

In March, consumer sentiment among Floridians decreased for the first time after improving for five consecutive months, according to the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The index dipped to 72, down from 74.1 in February.









“The drop in consumer sentiment was largely driven by Floridians’ views on their personal financial situation a year from now, which plummeted sharply in March,” said Hector H. Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at the bureau. “Additionally, expectations about the country’s economy over the next year dropped as well. While we anticipated a slight increase in consumer sentiment rather than a reversal, the decline suggests that Floridians may be growing more concerned about future economic conditions.”

He added in a release: “This concern aligns with the higher-than-anticipated inflation observed in the first two months of the year, which prompted the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady and might prolong the need for rate cuts in the near future.” Expectations of personal financial situations a year from now showed the steepest decline in this month’s reading, down 4.7 points from 88.4 to 83.7. These negative views were shared by all Floridians, but more steeply so among women and people older than 60.

Unemployment in Florida rose by a decimal point in March, to 3.2 percent, with 355,000 Floridians officially out of work. The state added a net 10,400 jobs in march, for a total of 211,100 over the past 12 months.

“Population growth is a big driver of all the growth we are seeing in Florida,” Jimmy Heckman, the Department of Commerce’s chief of workforce statistics and economic research, said Friday. “That just creates more opportunities and more demand for goods and services, which creates more opportunities for businesses, which creates more demand for labor.”

The state figures, the News Service of Florida reports, follow U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier in the week showed 303,000 Floridians quit their jobs in February, one of the highest rates in the nation and an increase of 35,000 from a month earlier. In the same time, the state estimated there were 557,000 job openings, up 20,000 from the prior month.

The state’s unemployment figure represents only the number of people willing to go through the state’s draconian requirements to receive unemployment checks, which last only 12 weeks and, with Alabama’s, are the second-lowest benefit in the country, at $275 a week (Mississippi is the lowest, at $235 a week.) The GOP-majority Florida House of Representatives in 2021 killed an attempt to raise the weekly benefit to $375, and to extent the eligibility period.

Florida’s $275 unemployment benefit has not been increased since 1998. Had it kept up with inflation, the benefit would be set at $532 in today’s dollars. Instead, the purchasing power of the benefit is $144, in 1998 dollars.