Flagler County Declares Burn Ban

Flagler County enacted a burn ban effective 5 p.m. Friday (February 6) and declared a state of local emergency to do so. The ban remains in effect for seven days.

“The conditions have become favorable for rapid fire growth, so this action will help reduce our community’s risk,” said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker. “In addition to the ban on burning, remember that a good offense is the best defense. Clear the area around your house of anything that will go up in flames easily – including stacks of firewood, portable propane tanks, and dead, dry vegetation.”

The burn ban prohibits the following:

Use, ignition, or discharge of fireworks, sparklers, flares, or other items containing any “explosive compound”

Open burning, including campfires, fire pits, and similar containers

Throwing matches, cigarettes, or other burning materials from vehicles

Parking vehicles with catalytic converters in high grassy areas

However, the use of outdoor cookers, grills, and similarly purposed cooking equipment and structures are only allowed when continuously attended by an adult.

Flagler County is taking this action for a variety of reasons, including: Flagler County is currently experiencing severe drought conditions; the Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) level is increasing daily; and, there is no significant rainfall forecast for the next seven days.

The rule of thumb for taking personal protective measures, accepted by a variety of fire prevention agencies, including the National Fire Protection Association, is that all flammable items within 30 feet of a structure should be removed. Homeowners should clear roofs, eaves, gutters, wood decks and patios of leaves, needles, and other debris.