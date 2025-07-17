Flagler County ‘Awards of Excellence’ for Podcast Series and Writing

Flagler County is the recipient of three National Association of County Information Officers (NACIO) “Awards of Excellence,” in the category Audiovisual Podcast Series for the county’s new podcast called Flagler in Focus and two writing features. NACIO, which is an active affiliate of the National Association of Counties (NACo), made the presentations July 14 during its annual conference in Philadelphia that the county attended virtually.

“Congratulations on the well-deserved recognition,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Your work elevates the voice of Flagler County, and it’s great to see it celebrated. I’m so proud of you and your team.”

Flagler County Communications and Engagement Manager Karen Callahan launched the “Flagler in Focus” podcast – which received an award of “Excellence” – a year ago with Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord to discuss hurricane preparations. To round out 2024, the first podcast was followed by:

Flagler County’s Coastal Restoration

Library Innovations and the Nexus Center

Flagler County’s Drone Program

Flagler County’s Extension Services

Flagler County Fire Rescue – Saving Lives and Driving Change

The podcasts are available at www.youtube.com/@FlaglerCounty/podcasts and are also available on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Pandora, Audible, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts.

Communications Coordinator Julie Murphy was awarded two out of the four recognition levels (3rd and 4th place) in the category Writing Features. The news release “It’s official – Flagler County Fire Rescue has a therapy dog” received an award of “Excellence.” The “Coast to Country” – Flagler County’s multimedia magazine, www.CoastToCountry.net – story “Flagler County awarded Federal Aviation Administration Beyond Visual Line of Sight Waiver” received an award of “Meritorious.”

The NACIO “Awards of Excellence” program honors the innovative, creative, and outstanding work of county government communicators and state county associations communications departments throughout the nation with its annual awards program, according to its website.