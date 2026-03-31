Flagler County Is 6th Fastest Growing in Florida, with 25,000 New Residents Between 2020 and 2025

Flagler County’s population grew 21.7 percent between 2020 and 2025, adding 25,000 residents in that span–or 5,000 a year–for a total of 140,360 people, according to census data released last week. That made Flagler the sixth-fastest growing county in Florida during that period in percentage growth, behind St. Johns, Osceola, Walton, St. Lucie and Hendry counties.

Flagler’s population and the increases of the last five years are overwhelmingly concentrated in Palm Coast, whose population stood at 106,729 in July 2024, the last year for which the census had figures. Based on the bureau’s estimates, Palm Coast’s population is almost certainly past the 110,000 mark by now, just shy of the top 25 largest cities in the state.

In net population growth, Flagler County would rank 24th, with Polk, Lee and Hillsborough leading the way.

Polk County grew 11 percent in the period, adding 150,000 people for a total population of 875,000. Two counties lost population: Pinellas lost 10,500 people, Taylor County lost 600. Florida grew 8.9 percent in those five years, adding 1.92 million people for a total population of 23.5 million. The increase will again increase the state’s congressional representation after the 2030 census.

The rate of growth in Flagler County slowed in the last 12-month period–from July 2024 to July 2025–as the county added 4,000 residents instead of slightly more than 5,000 a year in the previous four years. Population growth slowed in a majority of the nation’s 3,143 counties and the District of Columbia between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025, the Census Bureau reported. Among the 2,066 counties that grew between 2023 and 2024, nearly 8 in 10–Flagler among them–saw their growth slow or reverse direction in 2025.

The slowdown is reflected in the local housing industry, which has slowed a bit, but only relative to the previous years.

Such brisk population increases have significant consequences on government budgets, local policy, growth development, public safety and, especially in Flagler County, where a disproportionate share of the newer population is older, on healthcare and human services.

In 2000, the median age in Flagler County was 50.5. The proportion of those under 18 was 17.9 percent, and those 65 and older was 28.6 percent.

At the 2020 Census, the proportion of those under 18 had fallen to 15.6 percent while the proportion of those 65 and older had risen to 31.8 percent. That divide has only grown since 2020, explaining two significant trends: the flatlining of public school enrollment (and, more recently, the decline in public school enrollment as private-school vouchers paid with public funds accelerate enrollment erosion); and the falling crime rate, as older people commit fewer crimes.

In the starkest terms, the sharp population increase combined with the larger proportion of older people also explains why AdventHealth Palm Coast built a second hospital in Palm Coast (AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway opened in the summer of 2023.)

The Census Bureau’s population figures either verify or correct population projections annually issued by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research, and to which local policymakers often refer when projecting future spending or justifying large government outlays, from public safety to capital projects. The bureau always provides three estimates: high, medium and low probability. Depending on their intentions, policymakers and developers will choose one of the three to justify their projections, even though the bureau’s lower estimates are usually closer to the truth.

For example, in 2012, when the bureau projected population trends through 2040, its low estimate for Flagler in 2020 was 114,500, which proved to be the correct one. Its high estimate was 145,700, which the county has yet to reach. The bureau’s low estimate for 2025 was 123,100 (too low), its medium estimate was 150,600 (too high), and its high estimate was 177,200.

On the other hand, five years ago, the bureau’s high estimate for Flagler’s population by 2025 was 137,700, and Flagler County overshot that by a few thousand.

Twice as many people (9,200 in the last five years) are dying in Flagler County than are being born (4,415). At that rate, the county would be entirely depopulated in 29 years. But net migration into the county more than makes up the difference, with almost 30,000 people moving into the county in the last five years.

The migration is almost entirely domestic: 95 percent of the new residents are moving in from another part of the country. Only 5 percent are moving in from other countries. That is very different from the rest of the state, where 56 percent of those moving in are from other countries.

That doesn’t mean 56 percent of migrants are foreigners by any means. As the Census Bureau calculates the number, “international” migrants include migrations of both American citizens and non-Americans moving in from abroad as well as from Puerto Rico (even though Puerto Rico is all but an American state and Puerto Ricans have American citizenship), and members of the armed forces who are repatriated.

In comparison, Alachua County, where the University of Florida has its main campus, had four times as many international as domestic migrants. Broward County had a net international migration of nearly 150,000 but lost 96,400 in domestic migrants. Duval, Hillsborough and Miami-Dade also had lopsided net increases in international migrants, while Miami-Dade lost 278,000 domestic migrants. Put another way, blue counties gained in international population and lost in domestic migration, while the reverse was true in redder counties.

Nationally, however, the country is experiencing a sharp and unique reversal in net international migration, with a large drop in international migrants since 2024, and a sharp rise in people moving out of the country. After net international migration peaked at 2.7 million in 2024, it dropped to 1.3 million by July 2025, and is expected to further decline by 321,000 this year, if the same trends continue, the Census Bureau said. “This most recent estimates year spans two periods of very different immigration policies for the United States,” the bureau says in a subtle reference to the difference between the Biden years and the Trump years.