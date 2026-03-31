Flagler County Is 6th Fastest Growing in Florida, with 25,000 New Residents Between 2020 and 2025

Flagler County’s population grew 21.7 percent between 2020 and 2025, adding 25,000 residents in that span–or 5,000 a year–for a total of 140,360 people, according to census data released last week. That made Flagler the sixth-fastest growing county in Florida during that period in percentage growth, behind St. Johns, Osceola, Walton, St. Lucie and Hendry counties.
Flagler’s population and the increases of the last five years are overwhelmingly concentrated in Palm Coast, whose population stood at 106,729 in July 2024, the last year for which the census had figures. Based on the bureau’s estimates, Palm Coast’s population is almost certainly past the 110,000 mark by now, just shy of the top 25 largest cities in the state.
In net population growth, Flagler County would rank 24th, with Polk, Lee and Hillsborough leading the way.
Polk County grew 11 percent in the period, adding 150,000 people for a total population of 875,000. Two counties lost population: Pinellas lost 10,500 people, Taylor County lost 600. Florida grew 8.9 percent in those five years, adding 1.92 million people for a total population of 23.5 million. The increase will again increase the state’s congressional representation after the 2030 census.
The rate of growth in Flagler County slowed in the last 12-month period–from July 2024 to July 2025–as the county added 4,000 residents instead of slightly more than 5,000 a year in the previous four years. Population growth slowed in a majority of the nation’s 3,143 counties and the District of Columbia between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025, the Census Bureau reported. Among the 2,066 counties that grew between 2023 and 2024, nearly 8 in 10–Flagler among them–saw their growth slow or reverse direction in 2025.
The slowdown is reflected in the local housing industry, which has slowed a bit, but only relative to the previous years.
Such brisk population increases have significant consequences on government budgets, local policy, growth development, public safety and, especially in Flagler County, where a disproportionate share of the newer population is older, on healthcare and human services.
In 2000, the median age in Flagler County was 50.5. The proportion of those under 18 was 17.9 percent, and those 65 and older was 28.6 percent.
At the 2020 Census, the proportion of those under 18 had fallen to 15.6 percent while the proportion of those 65 and older had risen to 31.8 percent. That divide has only grown since 2020, explaining two significant trends: the flatlining of public school enrollment (and, more recently, the decline in public school enrollment as private-school vouchers paid with public funds accelerate enrollment erosion); and the falling crime rate, as older people commit fewer crimes.
In the starkest terms, the sharp population increase combined with the larger proportion of older people also explains why AdventHealth Palm Coast built a second hospital in Palm Coast (AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway opened in the summer of 2023.)
The Census Bureau’s population figures either verify or correct population projections annually issued by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research, and to which local policymakers often refer when projecting future spending or justifying large government outlays, from public safety to capital projects. The bureau always provides three estimates: high, medium and low probability. Depending on their intentions, policymakers and developers will choose one of the three to justify their projections, even though the bureau’s lower estimates are usually closer to the truth.
For example, in 2012, when the bureau projected population trends through 2040, its low estimate for Flagler in 2020 was 114,500, which proved to be the correct one. Its high estimate was 145,700, which the county has yet to reach. The bureau’s low estimate for 2025 was 123,100 (too low), its medium estimate was 150,600 (too high), and its high estimate was 177,200.
On the other hand, five years ago, the bureau’s high estimate for Flagler’s population by 2025 was 137,700, and Flagler County overshot that by a few thousand.
Twice as many people (9,200 in the last five years) are dying in Flagler County than are being born (4,415). At that rate, the county would be entirely depopulated in 29 years. But net migration into the county more than makes up the difference, with almost 30,000 people moving into the county in the last five years.
The migration is almost entirely domestic: 95 percent of the new residents are moving in from another part of the country. Only 5 percent are moving in from other countries. That is very different from the rest of the state, where 56 percent of those moving in are from other countries.
That doesn’t mean 56 percent of migrants are foreigners by any means. As the Census Bureau calculates the number, “international” migrants include migrations of both American citizens and non-Americans moving in from abroad as well as from Puerto Rico (even though Puerto Rico is all but an American state and Puerto Ricans have American citizenship), and members of the armed forces who are repatriated.
In comparison, Alachua County, where the University of Florida has its main campus, had four times as many international as domestic migrants. Broward County had a net international migration of nearly 150,000 but lost 96,400 in domestic migrants. Duval, Hillsborough and Miami-Dade also had lopsided net increases in international migrants, while Miami-Dade lost 278,000 domestic migrants. Put another way, blue counties gained in international population and lost in domestic migration, while the reverse was true in redder counties.
Nationally, however, the country is experiencing a sharp and unique reversal in net international migration, with a large drop in international migrants since 2024, and a sharp rise in people moving out of the country. After net international migration peaked at 2.7 million in 2024, it dropped to 1.3 million by July 2025, and is expected to further decline by 321,000 this year, if the same trends continue, the Census Bureau said. “This most recent estimates year spans two periods of very different immigration policies for the United States,” the bureau says in a subtle reference to the difference between the Biden years and the Trump years.
Comments
Jay Tomm says
And WHY? What does this county have?
JC says
From my next door neighbors over the years.
-More value for your housing.
-Believe it or not, cheaper property taxes and better deal on homeowners insurance than up north.
-Republican Majority Politicians, no Democrats running the area was a big thing for some.
-Since it is Republican run, low crime and clean streets, tough laws and good sheriff office.
-Decent schools for the price and not in a Democrat run city.
-Near the ocean.
-Not near a major city.
A country if you can keep it says
JC , you must live next door to Ed. The Republican Party used to stand for fiscal responsibility, morality, partnerships and treaties with other countries. They would push back when a Republican leader would push policies that would go against our values, the Constitution of the United States.
The current representative in district 6 is a zealot who would keep us in wars in the Middle East, eliminate any resemblance of a large tent that would include all Americans.
That Republican Party is no more , it’s a doormat for a bully.
JC says
I don’t live next door to Ed. I am talking to people who moved to FL within the last 5 years and all of them are from the north including NYC. The family who built their 5/3 house next to mine moved from NYC two years ago and was impressed with Palm Coast and Florida in general. They have a family and they didn’t feel safe having their young children growing up in NYC on top of all the policies the modern Democrat party is doing. They are the people who had the money and moved here. They are super happy, and on their end even some of their family members are moving to Palm Coast from NYC as well.
TR says
Yea right? The one thing that it now has is more idiot drivers coming from other states with some of them bringing more idiot kids with attitudes.
James says
That’s all this place needs, more real estate agents.
Just say’n.
Callmeishmael says
Come on, James. There’re only about 1,300 brokers and agents in Flagler County.
How am I supposed to sell my house with so few choices?
FedUp says
Too many Yanks with attitudes.
Ed Danko, former Vice-Mayor PC says
Flagler Taxgate!
Florida CFO stated just last week that 59 Million in taxes wasted by our Flagler County Commissioners. This is shameful and irresponsible behavior by them, especially considering that more people are moving here and paying more taxes. They should be voting for less taxes, instead they continue to raise taxes every year, while pretending they are lowering taxes because they vote to slightly reduce the mileage rate, which still results in a tax increase because your property values go up. Typical old political trick! Palm Coast is just as bad. Now, “Tax $ Spend” Theresa Pontieri wants to be elected to County Commissioner. Just say NO to her, unless you enjoy wasteful spending and more tax increases. I am proud to say that when I was on Palm Coast City Council I never voted for a tax increase, never! I’d rather drink antifreeze then vote for a tax increase!
Callmeishmael says
You can drink it when the potholes bust my radiator.
Putz.
TR says
What are you talking about? I use to live up north 37 years ago and there you had potholes. They were mostly caused by the salt laid down in the winter when it snowed and it ate the roadway. Here you have a few holes on an overall area. These holes we have here are not going to bust your radiator, stop exaggerating. However, if you think that the few so called potholes we have are such a major crises, there are safe roadways leaving this town and you are free to use them if the fear you have is a small hole will burst your radiator. Good luck and happy trails.
A country if you can keep it says
Ed , do you want ice and a twist with that? You are unfortunately a sycophant of the twice indicted criminal in the White House. The thing about fanatics is that deep down they have doubt and that is why we know that we will win in the end. When Donald Trump lies ( which is related to his opening his mouth ) most people realize he lies, the members of his flock, which seems to be dwindling , accept it even if it’s crazy. You will never occupy a position in local politics, people know you now.
Michael says
We are out of control with population growth. Our infrastructure can not handle the population growth.Why did our county administrators allow this out of control growth to happen before analyzing whether our infrastructures could handle it, i.e. Waste management, traffic control, tax impact, and not asking county residents approval.
Blatant disregard for county residents approval is out of control . Over taxing and over spending is what you administrators have been doing. I vote to hold them responsible for what they did in a court of law. It’s time to do something about it NOW. If we don’t, , , wait till you see what comes next!!!!
Deborah Coffey says
It sure feels like it…with little planning by the elected government allowing it every step of the way.
Bob says
Those numbers are very misleading. The population in Palm Coast alone is easily over 200,000. It is now a traffic nightmare.
FlaglerLive says
Not correct. We rely on Census figures, which are as close to factual as there is.
Bugaboo says
I don’t think he’s exactly wrong – census report be damned. Are we not to believe our lying eyes?
First off, there’s not a report from ANY government bureau that can be believed anymore after the systematic dismantling that’s taken place over the past year by the deplorables. The absolute last thing they need is more money given to the American people and siphoned away for their missiles destined for non-believers on the other side of the planet.
Secondly, just sit at any light around town, paruse the tags, and you’ll see a good quarter or even third of them are from elsewhere. Are they in the census? Nope. They may not have a permanent mailing address here, but they sure as shit are here, on our roads, at those lights that we permanent citizens pay out our asses for. Our major roads around town, albeit a small slither of PCP, are two laned divided roads. That’s way, way less than the needed three lane plus needed to support the 140k people, let alone the probable 200k as mentioned!
Go to any populated part of any city in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, etc. and they’d be double dawg dared to try and get away with anything less than 3-5 lanes on their major thoroughfares.
But the sheriff got his new 30m dollar building! Little miss Mary Jane, or whatever her name was, don’t get headaches at work anymore! That’s important, despite, as mentioned, this town is fulla old geezers that don’t commit crime.
Hammock Bear says
Did anyone happen to address the fact that with all the new residents is there a plan for Hurricane Evacuation should it become necessary?
FedUp says
That issue will be addressed when the Weather Channel crew starts broadcasting from Flagler Beach, with a Cat5 hurricane bearing down on the coast. Maybe that’s what this county needs, a good purge.
Janet Sullivan says
It is not hurricane evacuation that we need to worry about. We know days in advance that a hurricane is on the way. Our evacuation nightmare would be wildfires.
Judith G. Michaud says
We moved here 30 years ago, and it was a place in paradise! Quiet, one lane roads, small shops and restaurants, literally like a melting pot, with people from everywhere! Great government and awesome school board! There were no political conflicts and everyone got along! What Happened? I so miss the old Palm Coast!
TR says
It got incorporated in 1999. I moved her just before you did in 1989. But when the people from up north started to really move her because of the spokesperson Eric Estrada back then telling everyone that PC was great. Then they incorporated and all those northerners wanted the same lifestyle but pay less in living. You get a bunch of people from states like NY, NJ, Conn, Pa, Md, etc., you end up with the mess we have today.
FedUp says
My new town has a population of 8400 people, and it’s not in Florida. Thanks for nothing, Yanks, you’ve managed to run another local out of town.
Pogo says
Typical Palm Coast attitudes
… regarding evacuations: I got me — tough shit for public safety and health providers, prisoners, hospital patients, and every sort of person existing on the margins and ragged edges of access, means, and ability.
Different day, same old…