Flagler Cares Recognized for 10 Years of Treating ‘Every Individual with Dignity and Compassion’

The Flagler County Commission on Monday recognized through a proclamation the 10th anniversary of Flagler Cares, the social service non-profit that provides its own services, coordinates many others and houses independent organizations at its Flagler County Village at City Marketplace in Palm Coast. The proclamation is making the rounds of local governments.

Flagler Cares has “over the past 10 years, demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to meeting the health and social needs of residents across all of Flagler County,” the proclamation read, providing a vital safety net through behavioral health, social services, substance use prevention and outpatient counseling from its Flagler County Village.”

Several agencies operate out of the Village with a “no-wrong-door approach,” treating “every individual with dignity and compassion, meeting people where they are and serving as a bridge to the resources and providers that can best support their needs.”

“You may know or may not know,” Flagler Care Executive Director Carrie Baird told the commissioners, “that this was the brainchild of a former commissioner and a former health department director working with the hospital leader who thought that there was really a better way to serve Flagler County, to have a Flagler focused organization.” Baird was referring to former County Commissioner Barbara Revels, former Department of Health Administrator Bob Snyder, and former AdventHealth Palm Coast CEO Ken Mattison.

“So we’re very proud to fill that role in Flagler County, and hope to continue our partnership into the coming years,” Baird said. The organization is marking its 10th anniversary with “A Legacy of Care: 10 Years Strong Celebration,” June 14 at the Palm Coast Community Center. Tickets for the fund-raising event are $75 a plate and up, with table and other sponsorships themed around a “fantastic voyage through the last ten years—exploring fashion, music, technology, pop culture, and pure nostalgia.” Tickers are available here.