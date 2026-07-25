Flagler Beach’s Alice Baker: A Remembrance

Alice Baker, the Flagler Beach mayor between 2006 and 2011 and a city institution for decades, died in Clarkesville, Ga., at 95 on July 15. Don Deal, a friend of Baker’s through the decades who continues to make his own impact on the city, contributed the following remembrance.

By Don Deal

I first met Alice in the late 1970s or early 1980s. I worked for Ellis Bank at the time, which had recently purchased a private bank in Bunnell called Citizens Bank of Bunnell. Ellis wanted to open a branch in Flagler Beach, and I was promoted to vice president and branch manager of this new branch. This building was to become what was later the NCNB and Bank of America building across from the pier. Having said that, if I recall correctly, that is when my path crossed for the first time with Alice Baker. If not then, it was when my then partner Jack Clegg and I built a convenience store on A1A, which is now the 7-Eleven, in the very early 1980s.

The city was very small back then with relatively few employees. Therefore, several hats were worn by this small number of employees. It was like a close-knit family. During the construction process, I was constantly in contact with city employees. As a result, Alice became one of my go-to sources to answer questions or direct me to the right person. As a result, we became friends. Over the years, my friendship with Alice continued to grow into what would become very special.

Over the years, Alice and I would share old stories of how Flagler Beach was “back in the day!” I would share with her how I would waterski behind my uncle’s dune buggy on the beach. She would tell me how Luke would catch sand fleas and use them for bait to surf fish. She would then fry up whiting for supper.

During the decades Alice lived in Flagler Beach, she wore many hats. She loved Flagler Beach and that was reflected in everything she did to make it a better place. Just one example, when a former mayor was unable to serve out his term due to his wife’s failing health, it was none other than Alice who stepped up to the plate.

Once again, she was doing everything she could to help the town she loved. She was a true Southern belle, but at the same time would “politely” share her opinion. That was a trait I truly admired in Alice. She always had a way of communicating her opinion that never was abrasive, but was always to the point. There was never any confusion about where she stood on an issue, unlike some politicians today. I also had the pleasure of Alice serving on the Planning and Architectural Board with me, another one of her many hats. Her historical perspective was always welcome and a positive benefit to our discussion and decision making.

Alice and her husband Luke moved back to Georgia to be closer to family 10 years ago. Her very close friends from Flagler continued to visit her on a regular basis. When we would visit Alice on our semiannual trips to the North Carolina mountains, her eyes would light up as she shared who recently stopped by to visit from Flagler Beach or Flagler County. She was always so excited to visit with her extended Flagler “family.” Of course, then the conversation would become laser focused on what was happening in Flagler Beach.

The last time Terry and I visited Alice was toward the end of May this year. She had recently moved to a very nice assisted living and nursing facility not far from where she previously lived in Clarkesville, Georgia. She was still asking about the Flagler Beach she dearly loved. Although the years were catching up, her mind was still laser focused on Flagler Beach and her dear friends she missed. Of course, the bright light in her eyes and the smile were still on her face in describing who recently visited her.

Rest in peace, Alice. We will miss you dearly. A life well lived, and a big thank you from Flagler Beach.



