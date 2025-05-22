Flagler Beach Centennial Community Dinner’s Ticket Deadline Is Friday

Book your tickets here.

Flagler Beach continues to host a series of monthly events to mark its centennial, highlighted by a 300-seat Community Dinner at Veterans Park that will be catered by 15 city restaurants, but tickets are limited and the deadline to buy them is Friday.

The June Centennial Celebration is a Community Dinner at Veteran’s Park. Local restaurants have offered unique entrees to select and enjoy with fellow residents and visitors. The participating restaurants are:

A1A Burrito Works Taco Shop

Barnhill’s Café, Bar & Grill

Beachside Gyros

Break-Awayz

Cajun Beach

Crave’s Coastal Kitchen and Cocktails

FARO Beachside Eatery

Funky Pelican

Next Door Beach Bistro

Oceanside Beach Bar & Grill

Pierogi Shop,

Romero’s Tuscany by the Sea

The Golden Lion Café

Tortuga’s Florida Kitchen & Bar

Whaam Burger

Tickets for the dinner are $44.52 and may be purchased through Eventbrite. When purchasing a ticket, it is necessary to select one of the special entrees. Each dinner purchased will include a bottle of water and a special Centennial gift. Additional age-appropriate beverages from other Flagler Beach businesses will be available for individual purchase.

Seating for dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at approximately 6. Large tents will provide cover from sun and rain, so the event will not be inhibited by weather. Ticket sales are limited to 300 participants (nearly 200 have been sold so far) and all tickets must be purchased by Friday, May 23, so that participating restaurants have ample notice to plan for the event. Come join many others to celebrate Flagler Beach and to support local restaurants.

Flagler Beach will continue its year-long Centennial Celebration on Saturday, May 24, with a free ice cream social at the Flagler Woman’s Club (1524 S. Central Avenue, Flagler Beach) from 2 to 4 p.m. The Flagler Woman’s Club is a charitable organization with a commitment to serve the Flagler community.

Future Centennial events include the Fourth of July Parade/First Friday, a historical scavenger hunt, a cardboard boat regatta, scarecrow building, a return of the downtown bed races, a gala dinner, and the grand finale of the Centennial on New Year’s Eve with the Surfboard Drop and Fireworks.

Celebrate the Flagler Beach Centennial in this wonderful beach community.