Flager Cares Impact: How Care Coordination Helped a Person in Need Move From Silence to Connection

This is the second of two related articles previewing Friday’s Neighbors Helping neighbors Help-A-Thon on WNZF and other Flagler Broadcasting stations. See the related article, “Flagler Cares And Local Radio Stations Join in Neighbors Helping Neighbors Help-A-Thon For Families in Sudden Crises.”

Flagler Broadcasting and Flagler Cares are hosting the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Help-A-Thon Friday (March 6) to raise $25,000 for the Flagler Cares Barrier Fund. The event encourages businesses to donate in-kind services and funds to help residents overcome sudden life-derailing obstacles. Flagler Cares is a 10-year-old nonprofit social service and care-coordinating organization that provides a variety of services and removes one-time barriers. The following, written by Flagler Cares staffers is a case study–or an impact story–illustrating the type of work the organization does on a daily basis.

To contribute to the Help-A-Thon, go here.

When a client attended one of Flagler Cares’ MyAccess Workshops, it quickly became clear that she needed more than a group setting could provide. Although she had been referred by another agency, the experience was challenging for her. She is deaf but never learned to use sign language, instead relying on lip-reading to navigate conversations—a skill that requires patience, focus, and understanding from those around her.

During the workshop, the client quietly shared a growing concern. She had received a letter from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) but felt stuck and unsure how to respond. Phone calls were not an option for her; she could not hear the agent on the other end of the line, making it impossible to complete required interviews on her own. Without help, her food assistance—and her sense of stability—were at risk.

Grace, a care coordinator with Flagler Cares, immediately stepped in to provide one-on-one support. She helped the client complete her food assistance application and, when a mandatory phone interview was required, welcomed her back to the Flagler Cares office. Knowing this was something the client could not manage alone, Grace scheduled a private appointment and carefully repeated the DCF agent’s questions so the client could read her lips and respond with confidence. Together, they successfully completed the interview, and the client’s food benefits were reinstated.

But Grace didn’t stop there. Taking time to truly understand the client’s experience, she recognized that the inability to hear or answer phone calls at home would continue to create barriers long after the appointment ended. Determined to find a lasting solution, Grace researched assistive technology and discovered a free, government-supported program available in Florida that provides real-time phone captioning for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Grace shared the option with the client, walked her through the eligibility requirements, and helped arrange an in-home installation. After returning from a holiday break, Grace followed up and learned the positive news—the phone had arrived. The client shared how kind and patient the installation team had been and how empowered she felt learning to use the new technology.

Today, the client can read conversations as they happen, answer important calls, and stay connected. Her home phone flashes when someone calls, and when she is away, her cell phone vibrates and displays captions through a special app. What once felt like an overwhelming obstacle has become a source of independence and peace of mind.

With heartfelt gratitude, the client thanked Grace and Flagler Cares for meeting her where she was and helping her move forward. This support addressed a critical need and will continue to make a meaningful difference as she navigates life’s important conversations—now with confidence and connection.

Here are some additional examples of the type of one-time assistance we have provided community members. These are good examples of how a small amount of money or a resource like a gas card have helped keep people moving towards their goals or help improve their challenging situation.

A new lock for the front door of a lady fearful that a man had access to her home

A gas card so that a single mom could get her child to services in another county

An Uber ride to make sure a client was able to attend his appointment at the Social Security Administration

Covering a portion of a co-pay for a client to receive residential substance use services

Assistance with medication costs during a gap in health insurance coverage

Covering the copay cost for an individual to see a specialist for diagnosis, leading to no-cost cancer treatment for an individual (a partnership with AdventHealth)

A weekend hotel stay for a young man who became homeless in Palm Coast until family could come to Florida to pick him up (a partnership with the Behavioral Response Unit at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

Flagler Cares is at 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Market Place), Building B, 3rd floor, Suite 302. It ois open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 386/237-6255. To contribute to the Help-A-Thon, go here.