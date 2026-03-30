The Key Causes of Financial Gaps Among Families in Flagler County

Flagler County has a cost of living score of 98.7, meaning that it is 1.3% lower than the US national average. However, the same applies to wages. An average resident’s income tends to be 7% lower compared to what people earn across the nation. On top of that, county residents face challenges associated with housing, insurance, infrastructure, and demographics that affect their financial stability and well-being. Below, we consider the key factors that create financial gaps and explore realistic solutions that may help.

What Causes Financial Gaps the Most for Flagler County Households

People across the US are now facing the same problems caused by political and economic moves. However, there are some patterns specific to different areas due to their location, local rules, and tendencies. Here are the most common reasons why Flagler County residents are facing cash shortages.

Rising Living Costs

Although Florida has no state income taxes, residents notice that living in the state becomes more difficult due to rising prices. People across the state struggle to make ends meet, given the following breakdown of average monthly spending on key expenses:

Housing: $2,260

Groceries: $1,440

Healthcare: $393

Utilities: $845

Housing Affordability Crisis

Flagler County is facing a severe housing affordability crisis caused by quick population growth, low inventory, and high costs. Most households can only afford rent of $700 to $900, provided that they spend no more than 30% of their income on it. However, the real cost of rent in the region is just under $1,700. On top of that, utilities in regions like Flagler Beach are 20%+ higher than the national average.

This way, many residents say they spend about 50% of their income on rent and bills. As a result, more than a third of renters are cost-burdened, which creates housing insecurity. More and more people in the county now turn to not-for-profit resources for emergency housing assistance. For example, Flagler County Human Services helps low-income individuals cover past-due rent and utility bills. However, the financing can only be provided twice per a 12-month period, and not all struggling households can meet their eligibility requirements.

High Insurance Costs

Property insurance across Florida is much higher than the national average due to hurricane and flood risks. Flagler County home insurance companies recently received an endorsement to raise rates in 2021, with the increase extending from 12% to 31%. The average annual premiums people pay are $7,136.

Additionally, high deductibles mean residents will have to pay more before their insurance steps in to pay for covered damages. On top of that, rising construction costs make repairs and rebuilding more expensive. All this strains people’s budgets and leaves no free room for savings.

Transportation and Infrastructure

Families in Flagler County often face big challenges getting around because of limited public transportation. Flagler County Public Transportation runs buses from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and shorter hours on Saturdays. However, service is limited, and out-of-county trips stopped in 2024 due to driver shortages. Most people drive their own cars to work, school, or shopping since buses and other options are not always easy to use.

Car ownership costs add up quickly. In Florida, the average price of having a vehicle is $26,000, including the car purchase, gas, insurance, and repairs. Gas alone can cost nearly $1,900 a year if you drive a lot, and insurance runs about $1,957. All this makes it hard for low-income families to handle other basic expenses and save money.

Increased Childcare Expenses

An average childcare for two kids in Flagler County is now $1,500 per month or $18,000 per year. Rising operational expenses for providers and high demand have increased prices, making these costs comparable to mortgage payments. As it can take a big portion of a household’s income, many families struggle to afford care in the region.

High costs and limited availability force parents to reduce their work hours or leave the workforce, which affects the overall household’s finances.

Wage Stagnation

Despite Florida’s high GDP, many people in the state are involved in the low-wage service industry. Flagler County residents who work in restaurants, tourism service jobs or retail make between $28,000 and $37,000 a year, while the median income is $78,923. At the same time, a single adult needs to earn $97,368 annually to live comfortably in the state. As a result, 46% of households across Florida struggle to afford basic necessities, given the rising costs in the region.

As a result, households are more likely to turn to credit card debt or take out loans to cover their basic needs. However, it becomes harder for them to find loan options available in Florida to people with inconsistent incomes. This makes Flagler County residents even more vulnerable to financial emergencies.

Limited Savings

Households across Flagler County find it difficult to grow cash reserves when their income does not keep pace with rising costs of housing, food, healthcare, and insurance. The lack of savings means financial insecurity due to the unpreparedness for unexpected expenses. As a result, even a small financial emergency can dramatically affect people’s budgets and create a cash gap.

Limited savings may also impact residents’ mental health, as worries about finances often cause stress, anxiety, and sleep deprivation.

Demographic and Social Factors

About 31.6% of residents are 65 or older, which is much higher than the U.S. average. This means many families include grandparents on fixed retirement incomes who face rising costs like food and medicine. The county’s population grew by 18.5% from 2020 to 2024, reaching over 136,000 people. Many families became involved in jobs in tourism and services, which are considered low-wage.

On top of that, population growth strains resources, and the poverty rate is at 8.9%. Single-parent homes and larger families struggle more and participate less in the workforce. Education is another factor that matters. Although 93.1% have a high school diploma, only 30.4% of residents have a bachelor’s degree, which results in a lower median income.

Potential Solutions

Flagler County can improve its economy and the people’s financial well-being by taking a few steps. Local leaders are already working on workforce training through Flagler County Schools and Flagler Technical College. These courses offer free or low-cost classes in healthcare and construction to help people earn more.

As high housing costs remain a major problem, it’s important to create more programs to help households overcome this affordability crisis. Luckily, there are initiatives that work on it. The Flagler County Housing Authority’s plans for 200 new low-income units by 2027 for families spending over 30% of their income on rent. Another program, Habitat for Humanity, has built 50 homes locally since 2020.

Promoting financial literacy is also a great way to help people manage their finances more effectively. Workshops offered by the county’s Extension Office and United Way teach budgeting to over 1,000 residents yearly, with a focus on low-income households, youth, single parents, and seniors.

Tips on Budgeting and Money Management

Even if you are on a tight budget, there are a few steps you can take to make your financial life better:

Choose the right budgeting strategy. The most common ones include the 50/30/20 rule, the snowball method, and the avalanche method. Do not hesitate to adjust them to your situation if the primary rules do not work for you.

Track everything. Write down all your earnings and list each dollar you spend over 2-3 months. This will give you a better idea of how you manage your finances.

Cut down unnecessary expenses. While you can not affect some fixed costs, such as rent payments, there are expense categories you can do without. Check out your bank statements and determine spending patterns like unnecessary subscriptions, takeaways, or coffee to go. Then, put this freed-up money toward savings or other necessities.

Build savings. Creating a nest egg is important, as it gives you peace of mind during tough times and contributes to reaching your other financial goals. Even if you start small, savings add up quickly and can support you when small emergencies arise. Automate them and create a dedicated savings account to keep these funds separate.

Control debt. Credit cards and loans may help in some situations. However, they also create extra expenses due to interest charges. If you tap into a credit card, strive to pay off balances in full each month. For loans, early repayment helps you save significantly.

Bottom Line

High housing costs, property insurance, and childcare are among the key factors that result in financial gaps among Flagler County families. They are accompanied by low wages and limited savings, which create financial insecurity and make it difficult to handle regular expenses.

Fortunately, local authorities create affordable housing and family support programs that help residents overcome crises and learn how to manage their money more effectively.