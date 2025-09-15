Man, 68, Accused of Wielding Knife and Chasing 2 Juveniles and 18-Year-Old at Palm Coast Walmart

Thomas Edward Ohl, a 68-year-old resident of Wellington Drive in Palm Coast, faces four felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse following an incident Saturday night at Walmart, where he allegedly chased two juveniles and an 18-year-old with a knife picked out of a shelf, after he said they’d made fun of his disability.

One of the individuals described the scene to Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies.

“Me and my friends were walking down the fishing aisle and he looks back and makes a noise and there was a guy that thought he was talking to him and took it the wrong way and pushed his shopping cart at my friend,” the alleged victim said. “He came after me after I tried to calm him down and then he was threatening to kill me and my friend and we ran away.”

The three stopped to see if he was still chasing them. Ohl had grabbed a fillet knife from one of the aisles and continued chasing. Another one of the alleged victims took a brief video of the confrontation, with a time stamp of 9:18 p.m.

The video shows a man “charging towards their direction through an aisle of Wal-Mart with a long knife that appeared to be a fishing fillet knife, with a white handle,” the arrest report states. “The male clearly had the knife raised up with his right hand and was advancing towards” one of the two juveniles. “The male had the knife raised past his belt line towards his chest height and the knife did not have any cover, sheath or covering on it.”

John Wood, the loss prevention officer at Walmart told deputies that he saw Ohl gesturing with the knife toward one of the juveniles within close proximity, at one point gesturing it toward one of the alleged victims’ head.

The two juveniles “were visibly distraught and shaken up from the incident,” and so flustered that they had trouble answering deputies’ questions at first. Their parents were called to the scene and elected to pursue charges on behalf of their children.

The 18 year old did not. He said Ohl may have misheard statements by the juveniles, or heard them out of context. The 18 year old had walked to Ohl at the time to apologize, but even as he was doing so, that Ohl was unpackaging the knife and soon charged the two juveniles.

Ohl told deputies that the three young individuals bumped into him with their elbows and were making comments about the voice box he uses to speak, as he’d had a tracheostomy, the surgical procedure that creates an opening in the throat to facilitate breathing. Ohl told deputies the individuals had been laughing at him, which upset him.

Deputies found the torn packaging of the knife in the sporting goods aisle, torn up and thrown onto a shelf of sunglasses. It was for a 6-inch Danco Flex knife with a white handle and silver blade. Deputies eventually found a knife matching the description in a shopping cart that a Walmart employee was pushing to the front of the store.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and determined that Ohl “willingly and knowingly took the fillet knife, removed it from the packaging, pursued [the three individuals] after they had already left the sporting goods aisle, sought them out and charged at them with the fillet knife clearly visible in his right hand,” according to the arrest report.

After arresting him, deputies took Ohl to AdventHealth Palm Coast for medical clearance, where he refused medical assistance, then to the county jail.

He was booked at the jail on $30,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the three alleged victims. He posted bail on Sunday and was released. Each of the charges he faces is a third-degree felony, each with a maximum penalty on conviction of five years in prison, though individuals with no prior record generally see significantly lesser penalties.