Flagler County has finally received approval for $4.7 million in FEMA Category G funding related to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, marking a major step forward in the county’s long-term coastal recovery and resilience efforts.

Hurricane Ian struck in 2017. Hurricane Nicole struck in 2022.

The award will serve as a significant portion of the funding needed for the Flagler Reach 2 beach restoration project – North 7th Street in Flagler Beach to Varn Park – scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026. It follows sustained coordination with federal partners and direct assistance from Congressman Randy Fine, whose support helped expedite FEMA’s review and final authorization.

Category G funding supports permanent work to repair and restore public infrastructure damaged during federally declared disasters. For Flagler County, the impacts of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole accelerated erosion and compromised dune systems along the shoreline, underscoring the urgency of long-term stabilization efforts.

“These funds will repair damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole and strengthen our coastline ahead of the next hurricane season,” said Fine. “I’m proud to support Flagler County in partnership with the County Commission and will continue fighting for our residents in Congress.”

The Reach 2 project – one of the County’s highest priority coastal segments – will reinforce dune structures, enhance storm protection, and improve the overall resilience of the shoreline. The project is currently in design and permitting with construction anticipated to begin in mid-2026.

“This funding is a critical piece of the overall financial plan for Reach 2,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It allows us to move forward with confidence as we prepare for construction and continue securing the remaining resources needed.”

U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, whose district includes Flagler County, again took credit for getting the funds released, though the Trump administration he championed had been responsible for delaying the money over the past year. County Commission Chair Leann Pennington and Administrator Heidi Petito provided the expected diplomatic gratitude in the official announcement, though the “advocacy” they cited was essentially asking the federal government to finally pay a long overdue bill.

“This award strengthens our ability to restore and protect one of our community’s most vulnerable and valued assets, our coastline,” Pennington was quoted as saying in a release.

“Together – within two weeks of reaching out to FEMA – we secured more than $4.7 million in long-awaited federal funding for beach sand replenishment projects,” Fine claimed in the release. “We are pursuing additional funding to continue renourishing our beaches.” Fine continues to oppose the science on climate change, preferring to adapt to such things as sea rise and rising temperatures rather than adopt legislation reducing carbon emissions . He has not secured any oney for Flagler’s beaches that was not previously approved and in the pipeline.

Flagler County still has no long-term plan to protect its beaches.