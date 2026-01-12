Felon Faces 16 Charges for Stealing Firearms, Ammo and Crossbow from Girlfriend’s Father in F-Section

Timothy Nash, a 47-year-old twice-convicted felon, faces 16 felony charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property, fraud, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon following thefts of firearms from an F-Section house in Palm Coast last week.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Fernwood Lane house after the 67-year-old owner reported that several of his firearms had been stolen from his safe, along with ammunition and a bow and crossbow. The room where the safe was located had been locked, as had the safe. The room’s door frame showed signs of forced entry.

The homeowner told deputies that he believed that his daughter, Kelli Farrell, and Nash, her boyfriend, were responsible. The couple are the only ones who have access to his house, he told deputies. There was no signed of forced entry to the residence. Farrell denied any involvement when her father reached her by phone, and she ended the call.

Deputies scoured pawn shops databases and discovered that numerous items reported stolen had been pawned. All the ammunition and firearms were pawned at Palm Coast Pawn & Jewelry on Palm Coast Parkway. Deputies collected them as evidence.

According to his arrest report, Nash admitted to pawning the firearms, ammunition, and a shotgun. He told deputies and the detective interviewing him on Saturday, Jan. 10, that he is a felon from New York, where he was convicted in 2007 of felony drunk driving (a second offense within 10 years) and, in 2003, cocaine possession.

Nash was arrested. His girlfriend was not. He was booked at the Flagler County jail on 14 second-degree felony charges and two third-degree felony charges, and held without bond. A judge imposed a no-contact order on Nash, forbidding him from contacting Palm Coast Pawn and Jewelry, and with the Fernwood Lane homeowner.