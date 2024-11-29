Feet to Feast 5K Run/Walk Draws Record 1,000 Participants

The City of Palm Coast’s annual Feet to Feast 5K Run/Walk saw record numbers this year, with over 1,000 participants rising early to take part in the fun, festive community outing before the big meal. This number surpasses last year’s record of just over 800 participants, which included everyone from avid runners to families.
“The Feet to Feast 5K is a lot of fun for everyone from our local running community to those that just want to enjoy being together with family and friends to kick off the holiday weekend,” said City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation Director James Hirst. “The event really captures the spirit of Thanksgiving and it’s quickly become one of our biggest traditions that we look forward to year after year.”
Beginning at the Daytona State College Palm Coast Campus, the event course followed a similar path to previous years with participants tracking through some of the most beautiful waterfront sights the city has to offer along the intracoastal waterway to the Hammock Bridge before looping back along Palm Coast Pkwy to the finish line back at the campus.
Top overall men’s and women’s finishers and all Top 3 finishers from each age group took home a medal and a pie for Thanksgiving dinner with awards also going to selected finalists for cutest kid costume, best overall costume, best costumed couple and best overall family costume. Finalists in each category were as follows:
OVERALL WINNERS
1st Overall (M) – Finn Russell
1st Overall (F) – Isabella Tarsitano
MALE
Age 0-17
- Brant Tarsitano
- Hunter Shuler
- Blaine Vogel
Age 18-24
- Will Sakowicz
- Christopher Murdock
- Ashton Akam
Age 25-29
- Garrett Wysocki
- Jake Grandjean
- Benjamin May
Age 30-34
- Gage Jenners
- Tanner Hinkle
- Sam May
Age 35-39
- Milton Zuniga
- Chase Scott
- Robert Bianco
Age 40-44
- Jonathan Lee
- Ron Quinn
- Rocky Giannetta
Age 45-49
- Olin Lester
- Thomas Nugent
- Jacob Strasser
Age 50-54
- Paul Pais
- Lewis Beilman
- Anthony Libretti
Age 55-59
- Robert Montano
- Edward Dullmeyer
- Tim Eckhardt
Age 60-64
- Jim Escobar
- Craig Crowson
- Scot Taggart
Age 65-69
- Hank Wysocki
- Jeff Houtz
- Joe Riello
Age 70-74
- John Dick
- Donnie Walker
- Raymond Mackown
Age 75-79
- William Beaman
- Ben Whaley
- Robert Fleetwood
Age 80+
- Gary Bell
- Tito Ballen
- Tom Mckinney
FEMALE
Age 0-17
- Katelyn Jaeger
- Mia Kopcikova
- Cooper Anichkin
Age 18-24
- Kira Casane
- Cheyenne Hulsey
- Kennedy Purcell
Age 25-29
- Anabella Guiliano
- Alexandria Grandjean
- Bianca Melillo
Age 30-34
- Marie Zahn
- Jordan Berns
- Jessica Leggio
Age 35-39
- Kimberley Roberts
- Stephanie Shields
- Miriam Lenoff
Age 40-44
- Jennifer Vess-Morgan
- Jenna Wahl
- Amberlyn Scott
Age 45-49
- Jessie Magee
- Darla Govoni
- Stacey Bailey
Age 50-54
- Michelle Grenon
- Angela Hetzler
- Lori Dolce
Age 55-59
- Deeana Okeefe
- Erica Hartge
- Sharon van Buren
Age 60-64
- Carolee Giannetta
- Maritssa Vazquez
- Karen Nora
Age 65-69
- Mary Goss Crowson
- Marsha Pacelli
- Deb Blair
Age 70-74
- Christine Stinson
- Candace Flanagan
- Marjory Clinton
Age 75-79
- Sharon Nelson
- Phyllis Wolff Mcdonagh
- Catherine Ruizgoubert
Age 80+
- Amy Beilman
