Feet to Feast 5K Run/Walk Draws Record 1,000 Participants

The City of Palm Coast’s annual Feet to Feast 5K Run/Walk saw record numbers this year, with over 1,000 participants rising early to take part in the fun, festive community outing before the big meal. This number surpasses last year’s record of just over 800 participants, which included everyone from avid runners to families.

“The Feet to Feast 5K is a lot of fun for everyone from our local running community to those that just want to enjoy being together with family and friends to kick off the holiday weekend,” said City of Palm Coast Parks and Recreation Director James Hirst. “The event really captures the spirit of Thanksgiving and it’s quickly become one of our biggest traditions that we look forward to year after year.”









Beginning at the Daytona State College Palm Coast Campus, the event course followed a similar path to previous years with participants tracking through some of the most beautiful waterfront sights the city has to offer along the intracoastal waterway to the Hammock Bridge before looping back along Palm Coast Pkwy to the finish line back at the campus.

Top overall men’s and women’s finishers and all Top 3 finishers from each age group took home a medal and a pie for Thanksgiving dinner with awards also going to selected finalists for cutest kid costume, best overall costume, best costumed couple and best overall family costume. Finalists in each category were as follows:

OVERALL WINNERS

1st Overall (M) – Finn Russell

1st Overall (F) – Isabella Tarsitano

MALE

Age 0-17

Brant Tarsitano Hunter Shuler Blaine Vogel

Age 18-24

Will Sakowicz Christopher Murdock Ashton Akam

Age 25-29

Garrett Wysocki Jake Grandjean Benjamin May

Age 30-34

Gage Jenners Tanner Hinkle Sam May

Age 35-39

Milton Zuniga Chase Scott Robert Bianco

Age 40-44

Jonathan Lee Ron Quinn Rocky Giannetta









Age 45-49

Olin Lester Thomas Nugent Jacob Strasser

Age 50-54

Paul Pais Lewis Beilman Anthony Libretti

Age 55-59

Robert Montano Edward Dullmeyer Tim Eckhardt

Age 60-64

Jim Escobar Craig Crowson Scot Taggart

Age 65-69

Hank Wysocki Jeff Houtz Joe Riello

Age 70-74

John Dick Donnie Walker Raymond Mackown

Age 75-79

William Beaman Ben Whaley Robert Fleetwood

Age 80+

Gary Bell Tito Ballen Tom Mckinney



FEMALE

Age 0-17

Katelyn Jaeger Mia Kopcikova Cooper Anichkin

Age 18-24

Kira Casane Cheyenne Hulsey Kennedy Purcell

Age 25-29

Anabella Guiliano Alexandria Grandjean Bianca Melillo

Age 30-34

Marie Zahn Jordan Berns Jessica Leggio

Age 35-39

Kimberley Roberts Stephanie Shields Miriam Lenoff

Age 40-44

Jennifer Vess-Morgan Jenna Wahl Amberlyn Scott

Age 45-49

Jessie Magee Darla Govoni Stacey Bailey

Age 50-54

Michelle Grenon Angela Hetzler Lori Dolce

Age 55-59

Deeana Okeefe Erica Hartge Sharon van Buren

Age 60-64

Carolee Giannetta Maritssa Vazquez Karen Nora

Age 65-69

Mary Goss Crowson Marsha Pacelli Deb Blair

Age 70-74

Christine Stinson Candace Flanagan Marjory Clinton

Age 75-79

Sharon Nelson Phyllis Wolff Mcdonagh Catherine Ruizgoubert

Age 80+