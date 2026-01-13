FDLE Publishes Study to Improve Understanding of Officer Suicide

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today announced the publication of its first peer‑reviewed scholarly study, marking a major advancement in state-level efforts to better understand suicide among active and former law enforcement and corrections professionals.

The research, titled “Measuring Suicide Among Active and Former Sworn Law Enforcement Personnel: A State‑Level, Proof‑of‑Concept Methodology,” was accepted for publication Nov. 17, 2025, in Policing: An International Journal, a leading academic journal focused on police theory, policy, and practice.

Developed by FDLE’s Criminal Justice Professionalism, Standards and Training Services, the study introduces a first‑of‑its‑kind, state‑level methodology capable of accurately identifying suicides among both active and former sworn law enforcement officers and corrections professionals. The approach addresses a longstanding national challenge: the inability to consistently track former officers due to gaps in occupational history data.

“This research represents a major step forward in understanding the full scope of this issue,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “By developing a method that other states can use, we are helping build the foundation for a more accurate and unified understanding of officer suicide nationwide. For the first time, we can see a more complete picture of Florida’s active and former certified officers who died by suicide, which is essential as we work to support the men and women who serve our state.”

The multi‑year project, launched in 2023, analyzed more than 2 million records spanning 2013 through 2023. By linking certification data with state death records, FDLE researchers produced a statistical analysis of mortality ratios for both current and former officers who died by suicide. This methodology provides a clearer understanding of the extent of the issue and offers a model that other states can replicate.

Key outcomes of the research include:

The first peer‑reviewed method capable of accurately identifying suicides among former sworn officers, closing a critical data gap; a scalable, state‑level approach that can be adopted nationwide to improve consistency in reporting; and a foundation for a future national surveillance strategy, should other states participate and harmonize their data systems.

FDLE has long reported suicides among active officers, but until now, there was no reliable way to identify former officers who died by suicide after leaving service. This research provides a more complete and accurate picture of the issue in Florida and establishes a path forward for national improvement.

FDLE will continue working with partners statewide and nationally to strengthen officer wellness initiatives, improve data accuracy, and support efforts to prevent suicide among those who serve.

The full study is available through Policing: An International Journal.