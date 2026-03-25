Flagler County Republican Executive Committee Invites High School Students To Art Exhibit Auction

The Flagler County Republican Executive Committee (FCREC) is inviting local high school students to participate in a special Student Art Exhibit and Auction as part of America 250… A Lincoln Day Dinner, taking place August 8.

The exhibit will showcase student artwork celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, highlighting themes of freedom, patriotism, American history, and the enduring principles that have shaped the nation. Selected student works will be displayed during the Lincoln Day Dinner and included in a live auction, giving community members the opportunity to support young artists celebrating the nation’s semiquincentennial.

High school students interested in participating must register their artwork in advance to be included in the exhibit. Only the first 10 submissions will be accepted. To encourage participation and help offset the cost of materials, each registered student artist will receive a $50 gift card. In addition, participating students will be invited to attend the dinner as a guest of the FCREC, giving them the opportunity to view their work on display, meet community leaders, and take part in a memorable celebration of America’s history.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a historic moment for our country,” said Kim Carney, Event Director and Treasurer of the Flagler County Republican Executive Committee. “We want to give local students an opportunity to express what America means to them through art and to showcase their creativity to the community”.

Student Participation Details:

Open to Flagler County high school students

Advance registration required for artwork submission

Each participating student receives a $50 gift card to help offset art supply costs

Student artists will attend the event as guests of the FCREC

Artwork will be displayed and auctioned during the event

Submitted art deadline is May 13, 2026

See the full guidelines below.

See the registration and consent form here.

America 250… A Lincoln Day Dinner is on Aug. 8. Students interested in participating, or educators seeking more information about the exhibit, are encouraged to contact the Flagler County Republican Executive Committee for registration details and submission guidelines. Visit FlaglerGOP.com for more information and to register.