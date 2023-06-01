FCC Environmental Begins Trash Pick-Up in Palm Coast

FCC Environmental Services Inc. begins providing trash and recycling services to the City of Palm Coast today, June 1, 2023. Residents should have received a mailer from FCC with more information about services, pickup dates, and more. To verify the dates scheduled for your street, visit: https://www.palmcoastgov.com/trash/schedule









The level of service remains unchanged and will continue with twice-a-week pickup for trash and once per week for bulk, yard waste, and recycling. Services may be completed anytime between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the scheduled collection day. In addition to maintaining the level of service Palm Coast residents expect, FCC will also provide more pick-up routes, fewer residential addresses per route, and enhanced software and technology capabilities.

Trash Receptacles

Please note that residents are responsible for purchasing their own trash receptacles. The container should have a capacity between 10 and 35 gallons and should not exceed a weight of 60 pounds at the time of removal. On the designated service day, residents may set out up to four receptacles. There are two service collection dates each week for residents. On Service Day #1, standard household waste is collected, while on Service Day #2, both standard waste and bulk items of less than 3 cubic yards are collected.

Recycling

The recycling program operates on a single-stream system, and collections occur on a weekly basis. To ensure proper recycling, please make sure to thoroughly rinse out all recycled goods, such as cans and bottles, to prevent contamination. All existing recycling bins will be serviced. Residents in need of a replacement recycling bin are encouraged to request one by visiting PalmCoast.gov/Connect.

Yard Waste

Yard Waste is picked up every Wednesday. Any Yard Waste exceeding 2 cubic yards (industry standard), will receive a tag requesting payment directly to the hauler for its pickup. Alternatively, debris can be set out each week in 2 cubic yard bundles.

Bulk Trash

Bulk Trash collection includes items such as furniture, mattresses, TVs, dishwashers, and more. Bulk trash will be picked up weekly on the second scheduled trash day. Please ensure that the size of the bulk trash does not exceed 3 cubic yards (industry standard) to maintain proper disposal practices.









White Goods

White goods, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, hot water heaters, and similar items, should be placed curbside for collection. It is important to remove the doors from refrigerators and freezers for safety reason. Please allow 3-5 days for pickup. To make specific arrangements, please contact our Customer Service at PalmCoast.gov/Connect.

Hazardous Waste

Flagler County Recycling and Household Hazardous Waste provides a FREE drop-off site for hazardous waste. Visit the facility at 1700 S. Old Kings Road from Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The City of Palm Coast has launched a webpage to answer frequently asked questions. This page will be updated as needed throughout the implementation process and can be viewed at: https://www.palmcoast.gov/public-works/garbage/new-residential-collection-by-fcc