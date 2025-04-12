‘Enough Is Enough’: An Open Letter to Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris

By Brad West
I wanted to take a moment to express how utterly irresponsible and how much of an embarrassment to this community your behavior was at the recent State of the City, as it has been since you took your seat on the Palm Coast City Council.
What this community witnessed on April 10 at the State of the City was a spectacle best described as a childish temper tantrum. That event is intended to highlight city achievements within the community to residents. But it is often used by businesses considering coming here. So to use that event to air your personal grievances did a disservice to every single resident of this community and those actually working to bring businesses and organizations here–in other words, doing the very thing you claim to want to do.
Yes, we have challenges. We always have and we always will. Show us a community that doesn’t have challenges. It is important to be honest about that. But unlike past mayors, you missed a key opportunity to highlight what the city is doing to address those challenges. Instead you chose to just complain. What does that gain anyone?
You are not “president of Palm Coast.” You are one seat and one vote on our Council–a Council right now consisting of three other members working very hard to do what is best for this community, with no help from you.
While they were working to find ways to reduce the water rate increases and debt load, you were busy trying to boost your embattled political popularity by pulling a ridiculous “moratorium” stunt. While they travelled to Tallahassee advocating for this community for state support you hid here in your home. And while they and the city administration were working hard to present to the community and outsiders who we are, where we are, and where we are going, you stood up before cameras and audiences and disgraced your fellow Council members, city staff, and community members.
You are not a victim of anything other than of your own actions. The complaints against you are worrisome: Good that city staff had the courage to speak up. Good for Council Member Charles Gambaro and local media for bringing the allegations to light for public awareness. Good for the Council Members that supported investigating these matters further, ensuring due process and giving you the chance either to clear your name or be held accountable.
It is absurd to suggest that anyone is conspiring against you. Your position and role do not afford you, any elected official or anyone in a position of leadership the right to abuse, harass, and demean others or be above accountability. Even accepting your claim that there was no malice behind your misfiring “jokes” and demeaning statements, it isn’t others’ responsibility to accommodate your strange brand of humor or misplaced exercises of authority as it is your responsibility to control yourself and maintain professionalism in all circumstances.
You are not a victim of past councils and others that you keep insisting “failed” this community. The past councils since incorporation in 1999 have all faced enormous challenges and have done a great deal of hard work to bring us to the point we are today. To suggest nothing has been done in the past 25 years is utterly absurd and completely false, to not say contradictory of your own reverence for the city you call home.
I have seen all that’s been accomplished in the 21 years I’ve lived in Palm Coast. Yes, there is more to do and there will always be more to do. That is simply the nature of cities and communities. It never stops. There’s no such thing as taking a breather so we can catch up. One of the best lessons I learned in life, that you might want to give some thought to, is that when you point the finger at others for your problems, three fingers point back at you.
Enough is enough. You raised your hand to be elected mayor and you were. The position calls for selflessness and service to community, not catering to your ego, bowing to your agenda, or allowing you to be above accountability.
You have a choice to make at this point. The responsible and mature thing to do is to truly ask yourself if you are honestly up to and able to fulfill the duties of your position on the council, to serve this community to the best of your ability, and to do so within the requirements of the city charter.
Because that is what the residents and the hard-working business community are entitled to from their mayor, a title you have been bearing neither honorably nor responsibly on their behalf.
Brad West is a Palm Coast resident.
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
Thank you! Can’t agree with you more. You cant hide from the truth.
Jackson says
Total disgrace.
We can do better!
Gooze says
Isn’t this written by a guy that quit on Palm Coast too?
Cisco Williams says
my only comment is maybe the original charter might need to be amended to give the council more control of the day to day management of the city, and also put more scrutiny on the council also on their votes to see if they are under the influence of any corporate persuasion that is allowed under Florida law now, because they are not representing the majority of the voters in Palmcoast. The whole city departments probably should be scrutinized to see if they could be reduced in their budgets and their productivity in their workforce and their purchasing budgets,even the Sheriff Department that Palmcoast mostly pays for because alot of our future debts could be paid for by savings today and strengthen our reserves and reallocation of budget dollars today. The city today and it’s departments are like kids at Christmas when requesting their budgets asking like spoiled rich kids,but a recession could be right around the corner where the savings will be needed more,so amend the charter where everything is open to the council and the citizens to see where everyone of their tax dollars are being spent on,so let the sun shine on our government here in the sunshine state.
John Walsh says
Brad, Bravo.
John
FlaglerLive says
Brad West was a senior communications officer with the city between 2020 and 2021.
YankeeExPat says
Presidente de Palm Coast!, …………got to love it, …how Trumpinian !
Charlie N says
Just one man’s opinion.
I’ll leave it as that.
PeachesMcGee says
Brad, I love you and want a million of your babies!
Hunter says
Look at the salaries of our local government in 2024, which are 30 percent higher than Florida state average. That’s what we should be worried about, where our taxes go, not partisan intrigue.
https://govsalaries.com/salaries/FL/city-of-palm-coast
Annoyed Resident says
The moratorium is not a stunt,it’s something that is definitely needed in this city! Stand up to these developers and certain politicians who favor them. Stop letting them rule this city! Kudos to you Mr Mayor and continue doing your job at your best!
NJ says
The SWAMP Leadership in Palm Coast and Flagler County NEEDS to be REMOVED!! Common Sense Leadership is the only answer to SAVE us Taxpayers from the Greedy Swamp Peddlers! Mayor Norris has the Strength to us the TRUTH about the “Mistakes of Past Leadership” that are forcing Palm Coast/Flagler County to be known as the “SHIT HOLE” of Florida! MY God, what SHIT4BRAINS votes for more house lots when there is NO place to receive their Waste Water? We can thank the last Mayor and Vice Mayor for DESTROYING the Quality of Life in Palm Coast! Trump should DEMAND that the RINO former Vice Mayor RESIGN from the Trump Club!
Justbob says
Time to say so long… happy trails to Mr. Mayor.
MAGGIE M. says
Thank you Brad West. This is exactly how many of us feel. We knew he was trouble from the beginning, but as Palm Coast is a MAGA town, he got voted in. Hopefully he will do the right thing (just this once) and resign. I don’t know what he was thinking when he attacked everyone, the Council, his co-workers, city employees, and residents of Palm Coast, I mean seriously, what WAS he thinking. He has admitted to having “anger issues”, and also PTSD, perhaps we can blame his actions on those things, but, if that is so, he really needs to accept his limits as our Mayor, and leave office as gracefully as he can. His need to be leader, king, and ruler over the city is quite obvious. His support, are the radical right people who will do anything to keep him in office. I find, he and them a little intimidating as you never know how far they will go to keep control.
blondee says
Mayor Norris is not afraid to tell it like it is. Finally we have a mayor with some b*lls and who isn’t in the developers pockets.
Villein says
The feigned moratorium is the only thing I like about this guy. We all see everyday we leave our homes the enshitification of palm coast due to lack of planning by every previous council. If the growth had been better managed, the juice would have been worth the squeeze. As it is, the developers have drank the juice while the long term residents have gotten squeezed.
Ironically, the moratorium is coming as a recession, or possibly depression, is brewing. Perhaps Bunnell, Flagler Beach, and the County can learn from the consequences of not properly planning, funding, and managing growth. But that probably will not figure into their short term mindset.