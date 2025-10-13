DSC Offering Full EMT Certificate Program at Flagler/Palm Coast Campus Starting in January

Daytona State College will begin offering the full Emergency Medical Technician Certificate program at its Flagler/Palm Coast Campus beginning in January 2026 and is now taking applications for the program.

“The demand for EMTs continues to grow in Flagler and Volusia counties,” said Evan Doyle, director of the Charles M. Curb School of Emergency Services. “As we transition our first responder programs to the new Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Training Center on the DeLand Campus, we remain committed to ensuring easy accessibility for students and meeting the workforce needs of our agency partners throughout the region.”

The DSC EMT Certificate program takes one semester to complete and provides comprehensive training in recognizing the symptoms of illnesses and injuries, and the application and proper procedures essential in delivering basic life support to the sick and injured. Training includes 90 hours of clinical experience with pre-hospital care agencies and hospital emergency rooms.

Graduates are in high demand and can pursue careers as basic care providers in emergency medical systems, hospitals, and industrial medicine. The EMT program is the prerequisite to DSC’s Paramedic program.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit http://bit.ly/DSC_EMT.