Palm Coast Scraps Ebike Speed Limit and Lowers Age Allowance to 11 as Council Refines Rules and Seeks More Input

Palm Coast will eliminate what had been a proposed speed limit for ebikes, the allowable age limit for riders was further reduced to 11 (it had started at 15 two weeks ago), and student IDs would be a permissible form of identification for riders, as opposed to government-issued IDs, according to the latest version of an ordinance the Palm Coast City Council is crafting.

After hearing a first version of the ordinance last week and reworking it to some degree, the council approved the proposed ordinance today with further changes, on first reading, on a 4-1 vote. Council member Theresa Pontieri was opposed solely on the age requirement, which drew the most discussion from council members in the 55 minutes the issue took up in their meeting today.

Further changes to the proposal are possible before the ordinance is approved on second reading in the first week of October. Pontieri asked for community feedback in the next two weeks, and for crash data involving ebikes from the Sheriff’s Office.

The proposed ordinance’s latest amendments were mostly influenced by a two-page list of suggestions from Andy Dance, who chairs both the County Commission and the Flagler County Community Traffic Safety Team, which gathers representatives from local and state governments and advisory voices to explore safety issues. The council incorporated the entire document in the ongoing rewrite of the ordinance. (See Dance’s document here.)

The document makes definitions of such things as recklessness more precise, spells out the sort of audible signals bikers would be required to make in some circumstances, makes allowances for school IDs, modifies the definition of off-road bikes, and so on. Dance called the latest version of the proposed ordinance “much improved” from the first version a week ago, and that was before today’s amendments.

At first council members were willing to lower the age limit to 13. “I’m still struggling with putting an age limit on this,” she said. “I believe in parental rights, I believe in being safe, but I don’t know that we should be telling parents what types of bicycles their kids can and cannot have.” She considers age limits on ebikes “overstepping” and inconsistent.

“Any bike as a regular bike, you can still go faster than 20 miles per hour, the ebike portion is irrelevant,” Pontieri said. “So why are we putting an age on? We are singling out the ebikes. I just don’t think it’s right.” She would support an age requirement for Class 3 (those bikes that can go up to 28 mph), but not for Class 1 and Class 2 bikes.

To Council member Dave Sullivan, “there is a number where you’d say, No, a child at seven years old or six years old should not be operating an ebike.” But he did not say why. “There are limits to where we could get ourselves in trouble by not having some kind of a limitation in there.”

There are no such limits today, Miller said. Safety decides it. “I don’t necessarily think that, say, a 12-year-old is just by nature unsafe compared to a 13-year-old,” he said. He and Pontieri had support from the floor.

“How can we legislate freedom and development of the children, because unless you let them take some risk, they never learn to be responsible,” Chantal Pruninger, a resident who addresses the council on most matters, said.

Pontieri is willing to consider certain safety regulations, such as having children younger than 13, traveling on or along a road with a 35 mph speed limit, could have to be accompanied by an adult. But she did not want the miscreants framing the ordinance. “We can’t make law based on wrongdoers who are violating other laws, now we’re just imposing on perfectly law-abiding folks’ rights,” Pontieri said.

The 10 mph speed limit in the first version of the ordinance was removed because to enforce speed limits would have required new signage. Instead, Marcus Duffy, the city attorney writing the ordinance, said, riders will be expected to ride “not in any unsafe and reckless manner” and not at “excessive speed.”

Dance’s examples specified what that means: “failure to yield, failure to slow when passing pedestrians, failure to give an audible signal when passing, failure to operate with due care, and excessive speed.”

Tampering with ebikes will be prohibited if the bike is to be used on public areas in the city. That means no removing pedals or manipulating the power source to lift speed capabilities. An ebike that has no pedals or operates at above 28 mph does not meet the city’s definition of an ebike.

“We all agreed at the last meeting that we discussed this, that the education and training was an important piece,” Council member Charles Gambaro said. But it’s not yet clear how that education will be offered.

One resident, Jeff Adams, suggested that the age limit could be removed but if a rider gets in trouble, so should the parents. “If we’re going to allow them to make the decisions when and where, maybe we can have them put skin in the game,” he said. “The child gets caught doing something wrong, the adult gets fined.” There does not seem to be much appetite for that.

Jay Wagner, another resident, said: “By the same token in parental rights, some parents may think they have the right to beat their child, but they don’t. Some parents may think that their child is mature and coordinated enough to drive a car at the age of 14, but we have laws against that, and I agree with Councilman Sullivan, at which point do we draw the line?”

Dance, who also addressed the council, is a biker himself, and habitually goes on lengthy rides. It’s one of the ways he stays connected to the city and the county. He wants elected officials to think of such regulations as part of a larger whole that accommodates the movement toward ebikes as much as its reasonably regulates it, without choking up its potential.

“I would love Council to make a commitment to invest in connected, shared use networks as we move forward,” Dance said, referring to the way many cities now incorporate biking as part of the transportation mix. “What we’re facing is a lack of that network, where we’re able to have different types of mobility users on the roadways. So as we move forward, as each project is developed and comes before you, let’s look at shared infrastructure, making safe paths for walkers, riders and drivers alike.”

The revised proposed ordinance below does not include the amendments and recommendations from today’s meeting: