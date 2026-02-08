Palm Coast E-bike Rider Killed in Evening Collision on Palm Coast Parkway

A 69-year-old Palm Coast man on an ebike was killed Friday evening in a collision with a car at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Diandra Throughway.
A 56-year-old woman with a 14-year-old passenger was driving a sedan west on Palm Coast Parkway, as was a 53-year-old Palm Coast man, who was driving an SUV. The victim was riding his ebike south on Diandra Throughway, which connects to the two sides of the parkway by the Walgreens pharmacy. The victim was crossing the westbound lanes of the parkway, violating the right-of-way of the 56-year-old woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The ebiker struck the right-rear side of the sedan, was thrown off the ebike, and came to rest on the inside lane, of the three-lane Parkway. The SUV, which had been immediately behind the sedan, struck the ebike. Both drivers pulled over. Neither driver nor the 14-year-old passenger was physically injured.
The crash was reported to Flagler County 911 at 6:47 p.m. The westbound lanes of Palm Coast Parkway were shut down in the area of the crash during FHP’s investigation. The victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in St. Augustine for an autopsy. Responding agencies included the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Coast Fire Department and its Fire Police, and Flagler County Fire Rescue.
The crash is the third fatality on Flagler County roads this year, the first involving a cyclist or an ebiker (and the fifth such fatality in Florida this year). Ebike safety has been at the forefront of local governments’ concerns, with Palm Coast approving an ebike ordinance setting out stricter safety standards than provided by state law, and Flagler Beach working on a similar ordinance.
Comments
Mark says
The picture is actually looking north from Diandra, but none the less this was a tragic accident with yet another careless e-bike operator.
Land of no turn signals says says
Some of these E -bikers are out of control.
PaulTPaulT says
The incident seems to pretty well sum up the riscks for both bicycle riders
(e-bike or pedal powered) and pedestrians who have to cross the major arteries of the city’s highways to access stores, banks and other facities. This incident didn’t happen at a traffic signal where it’s supposed to be safe(er) to cross. But with un-attentive motorists who disregard pedestrian crossing signals, particularly those in ‘turn right on red’ lanes, this town is a perilous place to ride a bike or or walk.
Even in the housing neighborhoods it’s not much better. Sure there are speed restrictions but how many drivers actually pay attention to them?
There is no functioning public transport (Uber and Lyft costs build up pretty fast) and this dependency on the automobile encourages the elderly and those with vision issues, cataracts and the like, to keep on driving when they shouldn’t do so. Because there’s no alternative.
Even third world countries have better public transport than the United States, unless you consider those ‘high tax’ inner cities in Blue states. Because you get what you pay for and Floridians seem even more tax averse than other Americans..
JimboXYZ says
The ebike ordinance isn’t going to save all of the ebikers from their own mistakes & poor choices. To me I see little difference between the ebikes & mopeds of the 19th century. Mopeds mught be top speed a little faster ?, but even the slowest ebikes are 20 mph and can clock 28-32 mph ? Here’s someone out there modifying an ebike too with more power ?
And as Palm Coast grows, the traffic will get worse simply because there aren’t enough roads. They’ll make more residential streets that end up dumping everyone onto the +/- a handful of roads & highways US-1 = A1A North & South. And at every Parkway East & West. Are there 4-5 parkways even ? Matanzas Woods, Palm Coast, Whiteview, Royal Palms & SR-100 ? I guess there’s Old Kings Road & Seminole Woods/Town Center Parkway, Colbert. Currently the Whiteview Parkway widen is a at the very least an inconvenience. The plan there is add lanes for cars, run it closer to the pedestrian sidewalk/bike path/trail. That by it’s very nature is going to be less safe. Welcome to Alfinville, FL.
John says
Most states now require e bike operators to have a license as well as liability insurance, Florida needs to set some rules for all e bike drivers to follow
This was a tragic sad accident for all involved.
Steve V says
RIP Eddie. We will miss you at the Lodge.
Tadow says
It’s sad but the technology has just outpaced the laws. They need to be governed the same way as motorcycles. They shouldn’t be allowed on anything but roads. Probably wouldn’t have saved this guy but still would help a lot.
tulip says
The suggestion was made to only allow e bikes on the road. That would be a horror show, as the e bikes can’t go a “normal road speed” and a lot of cars would come to a crawl as more and more e bikers get on the road. I do agree that “older people” who don’t have licenses to drive anymore because of vision problems should not be allowed to ride e bikes on major roads like palm coast pkwy. And perhaps making it illegal for someone under 16 to drive one, just like it’s required for motorcycles and other vehicles.
This city is awful for people who can no longer drive to get around, and yet it was originally built as a “retirement” community. I wish there were some way that a few driving service people would form some kind of group designed to take people around because they can’t drive anymore, for shopping, dr visits, going to restaurants, visit a friend, etc. for a decent price that they could afford to pay, especially when used on a fairly regular basis. These rides would be for people who don’t need a wheel chair, as there are other drivers who have wheelchair access to their vans. If certain people who use that wheel chair service on a regular basis at least once weekly, a discount price could be offered them. I know we have FC transportation, but that’s not what I’m talking about. Just some suggestions, even though it will never happen
celia says
I was not present or witnessed the accident, then is why much less will blame the victim that can no longer defend himself. Speeding in PC Parkway is a 24-7 issue. Not long ago also a teen was killed in Belle Terre by a dump truck riding his e-bike to work. Palm Coast Parkway has become a very hazardous road to cross on foot or else given speeders, I see it daily that whether humans or animals no matter anymore…
Atwp says
Sad!
celia says
Lately the accident involved individuals names are not longer disclosed…but look like someone knows the victim as Eddie is heart breaking. RIP and sympathy to the family.
FlaglerLive says
FHP refuses to disclose the names at the time of the crash, once next if kin has been notified. FHP applies, wrongly, Marsy’s Law to crash victims.