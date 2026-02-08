Palm Coast E-bike Rider Killed in Evening Collision on Palm Coast Parkway

A 69-year-old Palm Coast man on an ebike was killed Friday evening in a collision with a car at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Diandra Throughway.

A 56-year-old woman with a 14-year-old passenger was driving a sedan west on Palm Coast Parkway, as was a 53-year-old Palm Coast man, who was driving an SUV. The victim was riding his ebike south on Diandra Throughway, which connects to the two sides of the parkway by the Walgreens pharmacy. The victim was crossing the westbound lanes of the parkway, violating the right-of-way of the 56-year-old woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The ebiker struck the right-rear side of the sedan, was thrown off the ebike, and came to rest on the inside lane, of the three-lane Parkway. The SUV, which had been immediately behind the sedan, struck the ebike. Both drivers pulled over. Neither driver nor the 14-year-old passenger was physically injured.

The crash was reported to Flagler County 911 at 6:47 p.m. The westbound lanes of Palm Coast Parkway were shut down in the area of the crash during FHP’s investigation. The victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in St. Augustine for an autopsy. Responding agencies included the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Palm Coast Fire Department and its Fire Police, and Flagler County Fire Rescue.

The crash is the third fatality on Flagler County roads this year, the first involving a cyclist or an ebiker (and the fifth such fatality in Florida this year). Ebike safety has been at the forefront of local governments’ concerns, with Palm Coast approving an ebike ordinance setting out stricter safety standards than provided by state law, and Flagler Beach working on a similar ordinance.