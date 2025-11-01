DSC Signs Transfer Agreement with Western Governors University, an Online School

Daytona State College has signed a new transfer agreement with Western Governors University (WGU) that will allow DSC students to easily transfer credits toward WGU programs and apply for financial aid.

﻿

﻿WGU offers more than 120 bachelor’s, master’s and certificate programs in business, technology, healthcare and K-12 education. The university’s competency-based model allows students to progress by demonstrating mastery of material rather than following fixed schedules, making it ideal for working adults and place-bound learners. Every student is assigned a program mentor from their field of study who stays with them through graduation.

﻿

﻿“This partnership with WGU expands opportunities for our students and employees by creating new affordable, flexible pathways to earn bachelor’s and graduate degrees,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State. “It reflects our shared commitment to lifelong learning and to meeting the workforce needs of our region.”

﻿

﻿“Since 1957, Daytona State has been a primary source for education and training in Central Florida,” said Dr. Kim Estep, regional vice president for WGU. “So many of our degree offerings align with DSC’s programs, and this partnership will provide a pathway for DSC graduates and employees to further their education and advance their careers.”

﻿

﻿Daytona State graduates, faculty and staff will be able to apply for $3,500 WGU Community College Partner School scholarships.

﻿

﻿Founded in 1997, WGU is an accredited, online non-profit university and serves more than 190,000 students enrolled nationwide, including more than 11,800 in Florida. Program offerings include business administration, finance, marketing, accounting, leadership, supply chain and operations management, nursing, psychology, public health, health science, healthcare administration, IT, software engineering, cybersecurity, computer science, data analytics, subject-specific education, special education, educational leadership and more.