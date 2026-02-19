DSC Offering New Associate of Science Degree in Aviation Maintenance Management Beginning Fall 2026

Pending Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and institutional accreditor approval, Daytona State College is launching a new Associate of Science in Aviation Maintenance Management degree in Fall 2026.

The five-semester program combines industry standard technical training in aircraft maintenance with managerial skills essential for overseeing aviation maintenance operations. Students will learn skills required for careers as airframe and powerplant mechanics in areas of aircraft systems, regulations and maintenance procedures alongside topics like logistics, safety management and team leadership.

“Aviation maintenance management is a critical and growing field and employers are actively looking for skilled professionals who understand the technical and operational sides of the industry,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State College. “This new program is designed to prepare students for leadership roles that keep aircraft safe, operations running smoothly and our regional aviation workforce strong. It’s another example of how Daytona State responds directly to industry needs while creating real career opportunities for our students.”

This program qualifies students to sit for FAA examinations for aviation maintenance airframe and powerplant technician certification as prescribed by FAA Part 147.

The program will be launched on the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Aviation Complex and will transition to Daytona State’s new facility situated between the ERAU campus and the Daytona Beach International Airport.

To learn more about the program and apply, visit https://bit.ly/DSC_Aviation.