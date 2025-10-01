Daytona State Offering 25 Art Scholarships for Veterans and Their Families Through Vets Create Program

Daytona State College is offering up to 25 scholarships for classes in ceramics, painting, drawing, design, photography, dance, theater and music to veterans and their dependent family members as part of the College’s Vets Create program.

“Since starting the program in 2019, we’ve seen how the arts and creative expression can be incredibly therapeutic, especially in a shared studio where camaraderie grows naturally,” said Trent Berning, chair of the Mike Curb College of Music, Entertainment and Art, School of Humanities. “Veterans and their families tell us time and again how uplifting the experience has been for them.”

The scholarships cover courses offered during the Fall 2025, Spring 2026 and Summer 2026 semesters.

Berning, who oversees the Vets Create program, has more than 20 years of experience working with veterans. Berning started Vets Create to provide veterans and their families with a creative outlet to address issues related to anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Margaret McCarthney & R. Parks Williams Foundation, which was established in 2001 with funding priorities centered on education, veteran rehabilitative services and the prevention of cruelty to children. It is managed through a partnership with the Truist Foundation & Endowments Specialty Practice department. The DSC Foundation is also providing matching funds that will cover 10 of the 25 scholarships.

Daytona State has been designated a military friendly institution and enrolls more than 1,100 veterans annually. Its Veterans Center provides resources, support, tutoring and information on scholarship and grant opportunities.

For more information, contact [email protected]. To apply, visit https://www.daytonastate.edu/scholarships and scroll down to the Vets Create application.