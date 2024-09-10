Douglas Emhoff Campaigns for Harris in Central Florida Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, plans to make a campaign stop in Central Florida on Friday, with the campaign announcing the event as part of a battleground tour.

The stops scheduled for Emhoff days after the first debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump also include Henderson, Nevada, and Tucson, Arizona. However, the campaign did not announce where the Florida stop would take place.









While Nevada and Arizona are still largely considered swing states, Florida has become redder as the GOP widens its advantage in registered voters. During the stops, Emhoff plans to continue tying the controversial Project 2025 to Trump and his V.P. pick, J.D. Vance.

During the Democratic National Convention, Florida Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maxwell Alejandro Frost depicted the state under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership as the test site for Project 2025.

Harris hasn’t campaigned in Florida as a presidential candidate this cycle, but she has visited the state in her capacity as vice president a dozen times this year. She last came to the state on May 1, the day Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect.

Since then, Florida Democrats in the state Legislature and Congress have campaigned for Harris. Last week, Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar helped kickoff Harris’ campaign ‘reproductive freedom’ in Palm Beach, where Trump lives.

–Jackie Llanos, Florida Phoenix