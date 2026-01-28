Dispute Over Noises and Name-Calling at Planet Fitness Leads to Child Abuse Arrest

OMK, a 48-year-old resident of Palm Coast’s F Section, faces a felony child abuse charge after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old boy outside Planet Fitness in retaliation for what the boy had supposedly said about her daughter, the boy’s ex-girlfriend.
The boy, RC, told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that he was working out with a few friends when he noticed his ex-girlfriend at the gym. He said he and his friends were “calling each other names” on the other side of the gym “and making funny noises at one another as they worked out.” It is against Planet Fitness policy to make loud noises or use foul language. Violators may have their membership revoked.
As they continued their workout, they saw RC’s ex-girlfriend exit the gym. OMK, her mother, then entered, approached RC and asked to speak to him outside. He followed her out. He noticed his ex sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car parked nearby.
He told deputies that OMK “began questioning him about why he was making noises at [his ex] as she worked out,” according to the arrest report. RC told her that he wanted nothing to do with her daughter, saying he had a new girlfriend, and that he was making noises at his own friends.
Somehow RC got on the phone with his new girlfriend. He claims OMK wanted to speak to her and allegedly began “yelling and cursing towards the phone,” prompting RC not only to tell her to quit disrespecting him, but to call OMK’s daughter a “whore” to her face. OMK allegedly slapped him.
She then drove off. It’s not clear who called deputies, who noticed a reddened left cheek on RC. When his mother arrived, she said she wanted to pursue charges.
When deputies sought to speak with OMK at her home, she declined to speak with them, as is her right. She was arrested and taken to the county jail for booking on $1,500 bond, which she posted. The charge is almost certain to be reduced at least to a misdemeanor, if not dropped.
Comments
Duncan says
He’s lucky he didn’t get a right hook to the chin, which is exactly what he deserved for call someone’s daughter a whore to their face.
Capt Bill Hanagan says
Proud of all parties involved for not breaking out the artillery. Seems like everybody pretty much got what they deserved and went home to think about it. Majority of teenaged boys benefit in the long run from a good slap, I know I did
Chloe Ortiz says
First the boy and his friends were not making noises at the girl they were being typical boys and messing around with eachother and making noise when lifting weights. Second the girl had been giving them nasty looks not only at the gym but also harassing the boy and his gf for weeks on end. The couple tried talking to her parents letting them know what was going on and they did nothing the harassment continued. When the mother of the girl pulled him outside he didn’t yell at her he calmly explained his side and called his gf to explain as well both of them were being calm and respectful, the mother screamed at both of them and cussed them out which then provoked the boy to stand up for himself and his gf as well as calling the ex gf a slut. The mother of the girl then slapped him and when threatened to call the police she drove off.
elroy says
that’s what happens when you have open borders to Palm Coast 20 years ago we didn’t have this bag of mixed people from across the nation moving here time to relocate like Montana
Nick says
Well this is a dumb comment. Suggest building a wall around Palm Coast or enacting our own border patrol? Lmao
Land of no turn signals says says
Not enough supervision from the staff.These kids are jack assing around on a regular basis.Walking around in socks,wearing pajamas,tieing tying up the same equipment for an hour.It’s a gym not a play ground.
Chloe Ortiz says
Who cares what kids and teens are wearing to the gym. Sure they are messing around a bit but at least they are in the gym and not in the house on video games or their phones. Seems like older generations always have something to complain about younger generations. 🤦♀️
Take a good look says
I’m sure the REAL truth lies somewhere between both sides of this story….
Hello? says
Why didn’t staff engage the Lunk Alarm? That would have solved everything.
Flagler Expatriate says
FCSO will charge a parent or guardian with child abuse for disciplining a “child” in any way, shape, or form. These teenagers are in desperate need of multiple ass kickings. Knowing the hypocrisy that exists in FCSO it wouldn’t shock me if some of the deputies go home and put cigarettes out on their kids.
Chloe Ortiz says
First not her child to discipline. Second FSCO did their job by arresting a grown woman who assaulted a child, period point blank. She should have kept her daughter from trying to get him jumped and constantly terrorizing him and his new gf.