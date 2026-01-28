Dispute Over Noises and Name-Calling at Planet Fitness Leads to Child Abuse Arrest

OMK, a 48-year-old resident of Palm Coast’s F Section, faces a felony child abuse charge after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old boy outside Planet Fitness in retaliation for what the boy had supposedly said about her daughter, the boy’s ex-girlfriend.

The boy, RC, told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that he was working out with a few friends when he noticed his ex-girlfriend at the gym. He said he and his friends were “calling each other names” on the other side of the gym “and making funny noises at one another as they worked out.” It is against Planet Fitness policy to make loud noises or use foul language. Violators may have their membership revoked.

As they continued their workout, they saw RC’s ex-girlfriend exit the gym. OMK, her mother, then entered, approached RC and asked to speak to him outside. He followed her out. He noticed his ex sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car parked nearby.

He told deputies that OMK “began questioning him about why he was making noises at [his ex] as she worked out,” according to the arrest report. RC told her that he wanted nothing to do with her daughter, saying he had a new girlfriend, and that he was making noises at his own friends.

Somehow RC got on the phone with his new girlfriend. He claims OMK wanted to speak to her and allegedly began “yelling and cursing towards the phone,” prompting RC not only to tell her to quit disrespecting him, but to call OMK’s daughter a “whore” to her face. OMK allegedly slapped him.

She then drove off. It’s not clear who called deputies, who noticed a reddened left cheek on RC. When his mother arrived, she said she wanted to pursue charges.

When deputies sought to speak with OMK at her home, she declined to speak with them, as is her right. She was arrested and taken to the county jail for booking on $1,500 bond, which she posted. The charge is almost certain to be reduced at least to a misdemeanor, if not dropped.