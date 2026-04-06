Wanted: Palm Coast Deputy City Manager

Palm Coast has opened its search for a new deputy city manager, an executive position that serves as a key lieutenant to City Manager Mike McGlothlin as the city navigates a period of sustained growth. The role involves overseeing daily municipal operations and advancing a range of strategic priorities in a city now exceeding 115,000 residents, and growing at over 4,000 a year for the past five years.

The city is advertising the position through the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), the Florida City and County Management Association (FCCMA), the Florida League of Cities, indeed.com and governmentjobs.com. The city also issued a release today announcing the search. The position pays between $175,000 – $210,000. The posting will remain open until filled.

The position was held by Lauren Johnston, who had also been the city’s interim manager for almost two years. Johnston just accepted a job as the school district’s chief of operations despite an expected pay cut of roughly 35 percent.

The hire will manage internal operations and support budget and policy development, working between the city administration, the City Council, and various community stakeholders. The position is central to the city’s efforts to align departmental goals with service delivery as it manages 130 miles of trails and expansive park infrastructure.

McGlothlin said the city is seeking a “solutions-oriented leader” to assist in maintaining service levels. The administration is looking for a candidate capable of handling complex operations while the city balances economic development with its traditional emphasis on environmental stewardship and public safety.

The city is targeting a strategic leader with a background in public administration and a minimum of seven years of executive-level experience. The ideal candidate will be expected to demonstrate strong organizational and communication skills in managing the city’s evolving needs. The deputy city manager steps in for the manager in his absence.

Interested applicants can apply through the city’s portal at governmentjobs.com/careers/palmcoast. The position is listed as open until filled. A full recruitment brochure detailing the job requirements and expectations is available on the city’s website.