Stark Appeal Bares Human Cost Behind Flagler County’s Pending Elimination of Adult Day Care Program

As is customary at local government meetings, the Flagler County Commission issued numerous proclamations at the beginning of its meeting Monday evening–on invasive species, human trafficking, stalking, teen dating, school resource officers, and so on: eight proclamations plus the recognition of a volunteer, each item drawing applause, solemn concern or reverence, depending on the item. None of the proclamations cost the government anything. All of them either bring awareness or build goodwill, ending with photo-ops.

Stephen De Garmo, a resident of Point of Woods Drive in Palm Coast since 1981, well before Palm Coast was a city (he’s a native of Syracuse), and a nature photographer, sat and watched the proceedings with his wife René near the front. The presentations over, De Garmo was third to speak in the opening public comment segment. His three-minute address to the commission contrasted pointedly with the 45 minutes of gratuitous cheer he was following.

“René has Alzheimer’s. She’s had it for about four to five years,” De Garmo told the commissioners. He spoke of the program he’d found that helps people with dementia and its wily varieties. He also spoke about the county’s adult day care program that’s helped him and his wife. The $359,000 program a majority of commissioners agreed last month to shutter by September, judging the program too expensive for the few people it was helping–between 25 and 50 clients at best, despite efforts to increase enrollment.

Joe Hegedus, the director of Flagler County’s Health and Human Services Department, and an advocate of the adult day care program he oversees, had framed his presentation in human terms, repeatedly appealing to commissioners’ responsibility to an underserved and often invisible segment of the community. But the commissioners’ responsibility is also to a grid of bottom lines. They are also contending with the looming fear of losing millions of dollars in revenue, should voters approve an expected ballot measure that would abolish homestead property taxes. (See: “‘That Pains Me’: Flagler Commission Will End $359,000 Senior Daycare Program Amid Tax Revenue Concerns.”)

On Monday, De Garmo put a human face on the commission’s decision.

“I am the chief caretaker. That’s 24/7, 365, I do the washing, the drying, the cooking, the cleaning. I can handle that,” De Garmo said. “René is going to be 81. My birthday is coming up on the 24th. I’m going to be 83.” He looked a couple of decades younger, ramrod at the lectern, with calm eloquence. “How long I’m going to be able to do this?” He sighed. “I need this organization that is on the chopping block. I’m pleading with this organization to help keep it open. I know there’s money involved. I know we have to cut certain things. But this particular program has been a lifesaver for myself and my wife. Without a caretaker, she’s doomed. She’s dying right now, we all know that. I’m putting it very bluntly. I grieve every day. I am thankful every day that I still have René with me. She was dancing in the kitchen the other day. I’m cooking. I said, what are you dancing for? A smile on her face brings me more joy than you can even imagine.”

Commissioners have not yet voted on the budget item that would kill the program, though their direction to the county administrator seemed final: she is to prepare a budget that will not include the adult day care program, and the Department of Health and Human Services was directed to begin preparing clients to find alternatives.

The county issued a letter to clients last week. “To assist you during this transition, we have compiled a list of alternative resources,” the letter read, citing resources in St. Johns County and Volusia County. De Garmo read from the letter just as the chime signaling the end of his three minutes went off. Leann Pennington, the commission chair, did not stop him.

“I would like you to reconsider, please, before you get rid of this program,” he said. “Why cannot this county, as good as any other county in this state, put forth that effort, write the grants, contact our state representatives, our federal representatives, and say, listen, they need that program. So I plead, I beg of you, to reconsider getting rid of this program. Thank you very much. I appreciate your time. God bless Flagler County. God bless you. You’ve got a lot on your hands. I understand.”

Pennington alone addressed De Garmo. “I completely understand. I do, and it is not, is not a good decision,” she told him. “It was an upsetting decision for us to have to do that. The program’s got the rest of the year, I believe, to be phased out. And I think that there are some other options. Some people I know–I’ve gotten a call, I don’t know about others, about other groups that could potentially take over and not have to take the loss the county has in that space. So hang in there with us.”

Pennington also noted the uncertainty in future revenue due to the state’s property tax proposals. “We have to really position ourselves not to have incredible losses in our budget and keep our core services,” she said. “That’s what we’re working to do, and it’s been painful, but we know that we have an issue there, and I know I’ve spoken to someone who’s in a nonprofit trying to address it, I think they’re going to be reaching out to others. So hopefully we’ll get it addressed before the program ends.”

There was no photo-op with De Garmo and his wife, and the commission moved on to its consent agenda.