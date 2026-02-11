Stark Appeal Bares Human Cost Behind Flagler County’s Pending Elimination of Adult Day Care Program

As is customary at local government meetings, the Flagler County Commission issued numerous proclamations at the beginning of its meeting Monday evening–on invasive species, human trafficking, stalking, teen dating, school resource officers, and so on: eight proclamations plus the recognition of a volunteer, each item drawing applause, solemn concern or reverence, depending on the item. None of the proclamations cost the government anything. All of them either bring awareness or build goodwill, ending with photo-ops.
Stephen De Garmo, a resident of Point of Woods Drive in Palm Coast since 1981, well before Palm Coast was a city (he’s a native of Syracuse), and a nature photographer, sat and watched the proceedings with his wife René near the front. The presentations over, De Garmo was third to speak in the opening public comment segment. His three-minute address to the commission contrasted pointedly with the 45 minutes of gratuitous cheer he was following.
“René has Alzheimer’s. She’s had it for about four to five years,” De Garmo told the commissioners. He spoke of the program he’d found that helps people with dementia and its wily varieties. He also spoke about the county’s adult day care program that’s helped him and his wife. The $359,000 program a majority of commissioners agreed last month to shutter by September, judging the program too expensive for the few people it was helping–between 25 and 50 clients at best, despite efforts to increase enrollment.
Joe Hegedus, the director of Flagler County’s Health and Human Services Department, and an advocate of the adult day care program he oversees, had framed his presentation in human terms, repeatedly appealing to commissioners’ responsibility to an underserved and often invisible segment of the community. But the commissioners’ responsibility is also to a grid of bottom lines. They are also contending with the looming fear of losing millions of dollars in revenue, should voters approve an expected ballot measure that would abolish homestead property taxes. (See: “‘That Pains Me’: Flagler Commission Will End $359,000 Senior Daycare Program Amid Tax Revenue Concerns.”)
On Monday, De Garmo put a human face on the commission’s decision.
“I am the chief caretaker. That’s 24/7, 365, I do the washing, the drying, the cooking, the cleaning. I can handle that,” De Garmo said. “René is going to be 81. My birthday is coming up on the 24th. I’m going to be 83.” He looked a couple of decades younger, ramrod at the lectern, with calm eloquence. “How long I’m going to be able to do this?” He sighed. “I need this organization that is on the chopping block. I’m pleading with this organization to help keep it open. I know there’s money involved. I know we have to cut certain things. But this particular program has been a lifesaver for myself and my wife. Without a caretaker, she’s doomed. She’s dying right now, we all know that. I’m putting it very bluntly. I grieve every day. I am thankful every day that I still have René with me. She was dancing in the kitchen the other day. I’m cooking. I said, what are you dancing for? A smile on her face brings me more joy than you can even imagine.”
Commissioners have not yet voted on the budget item that would kill the program, though their direction to the county administrator seemed final: she is to prepare a budget that will not include the adult day care program, and the Department of Health and Human Services was directed to begin preparing clients to find alternatives.
The county issued a letter to clients last week. “To assist you during this transition, we have compiled a list of alternative resources,” the letter read, citing resources in St. Johns County and Volusia County. De Garmo read from the letter just as the chime signaling the end of his three minutes went off. Leann Pennington, the commission chair, did not stop him.
“I would like you to reconsider, please, before you get rid of this program,” he said. “Why cannot this county, as good as any other county in this state, put forth that effort, write the grants, contact our state representatives, our federal representatives, and say, listen, they need that program. So I plead, I beg of you, to reconsider getting rid of this program. Thank you very much. I appreciate your time. God bless Flagler County. God bless you. You’ve got a lot on your hands. I understand.”
Pennington alone addressed De Garmo. “I completely understand. I do, and it is not, is not a good decision,” she told him. “It was an upsetting decision for us to have to do that. The program’s got the rest of the year, I believe, to be phased out. And I think that there are some other options. Some people I know–I’ve gotten a call, I don’t know about others, about other groups that could potentially take over and not have to take the loss the county has in that space. So hang in there with us.”
Pennington also noted the uncertainty in future revenue due to the state’s property tax proposals. “We have to really position ourselves not to have incredible losses in our budget and keep our core services,” she said. “That’s what we’re working to do, and it’s been painful, but we know that we have an issue there, and I know I’ve spoken to someone who’s in a nonprofit trying to address it, I think they’re going to be reaching out to others. So hopefully we’ll get it addressed before the program ends.”
There was no photo-op with De Garmo and his wife, and the commission moved on to its consent agenda.
Comments
Palm Coast Citizen says
Thank you for writing this, Pierre. These cuts may just be the beginning.
Jim says
I do not know Mr.De Garmo and his wife. I don’t know his financial situation, his family situation or anything else about him. But, after reading this article, I do know that most people in this country would like to see his wife and him get the help they need. However, we are the same people who do not want health care for everyone (Socialism) and we don’t want to pay taxes on our property. We’re the ones who will vote to eliminate taxes on homesteaded property (over time) because that’ll put more money in our pockets. We want smaller government that will stay out of our personal lives and let us live free. We’re the Free State of Florida.
We’re real good at stating what we don’t want but no so good about figuring out what we do want and how to pay for those things. We’re going to lose the Senior Daycare Program. It costs money. It’s not a core responsibility of the local government (or state or federal, for that matter). And Mr. De Garmo and his wife are going to suffer as a result. It may even shorten one or both of their lives. And most everyone will feel bad about that. But nothing will be done to change the outcome. And we’ll all save some money on our taxes.
I’d be the first one to tell you that government is not a well-oiled machine that spends tax dollars wisely and frugally. I worked as a contractor to the government for most of my working career and I saw it up close and personal. That said, in almost all cases, the general outcome we were targeting was achieved. Over time I came to realize that large organizations are seldom run efficiently. If you work with one, you’ll roll your eyes at some of the really stupid things they do. But at least things usually do get done.
So for everyone chomping at the bit to vote to cut their taxes, just remember that either the government gets money to provide the services you want/need or they don’t. So when programs like this get cut, when it comes down to having police, fire, trash pickup and utilities, that’ll be funded first. Everything else is not core requirements and those will have to disappear. You’ll have to decide what you can live with when you vote. Maybe you can remember Mr. De Garmo and his wife at that moment and make the decision as to just how much you really need that “extra” money.
Ray W says
Thank you, Jim.
celia says
The preservation of this vital services for the elderly can be achieved by cutting the gross fat they waste our taxes in. Before they spend millions sin luxury redundant Nexus libraries (to compete in rental revenue with the Palm Coast Community center ) and its costly staffing and maintenance also before 69 millions in grants requested and the yearly couple of millions in the red on an airport that does not serve the Flagler County residents at large as we can’t get a tkt to fly anywhere form this micky mouse airport, that we are forced to fund…is when we demand that our taxes should be used in our services first and the elderly need this service. For those in power because we made the error of voting for you, we are begging you to prove us wrong now and preserve this needed service. None in power now voting for this denial seems to be aware of the sacrifice that is to be a hospice care giver at home for a loved one! So please do not terminate the service and instead cut the real fat to save in our tax revenue and nit our vital services.
Using Common Sense says
Celia- Well said. Nearly 75 million dumped into the mickey mouse airport (🤣), fully funded field trips, countless expensive surveys by cozy LLC providers, paid consultants, paying advertisers paying this LLC and that working group, this health care benefit package and ridiculous golden parachute retirement benefits for county and city employees at insane costs but nothing for our residents, elderly, children or veterans. So much waste and so little benefits for local residents. Take, take, take from us, our public pools, golf courses, green spaces, wetlands, peaceful solitude, public space beach access, privacy, buffers from incompatible development, they even want to take our homes. WAKE UP PALM COAST before it’s too late!
Deborah Coffey says
“But the program faces elimination due to its dearth of clients and anticipated revenue shortfalls from proposed state property tax changes.”
Proposed state property tax changes? We cancel things because of “proposed” tax changes? Brilliant. I can now see why lot of Americans hate government. The problem here is that the majority of voters put the people that are offending them in office over and over again expecting different results. I think someone called that “insanity.”
Palm Coast Citizen says
Or, we ask for the impossible from public servants. If the county kept this open and tax cuts happened and these families had to abruptly end service, citizens would complain that the officials and staff saw this coming and should have taken action sooner.
Tom says
The Commissioners are not aware that in the past couple of years the staff of the Adult Day Care have turned down many potential clients. The staff probably took it upon themselves to require a client to be highly self sufficient. Thus , the numbers have dropped dramatically . Leaving the commissioners to believe there’s no need for this place. Flagler County population has been rising tremendously. Makes no sense to get rid of this place. Too many people have been turned down. Accept more clients and it will thrive.
Linda says
This is not over yet. We are facing losing our local funding if the voters choose to eliminate property taxes. That is where this is coming from.
The program needs to be saved and this issue will be addressed again. Voters need to realize we are at risk for having local property taxes eliminated, the very dollars which fund necessities like this. We won’t know the outcome of that until after the general election.
Hopefully with some tweaking and possibly a raise in fees, this extremely necessary program can be saved.
Palm Coast Citizen says
That’s not accurate. The clients at the ADC often need intensive health care. The nurses there currently help people with toileting, medicine, and other health care needs. It’s possible you’re thinking about the Senior Center, not the Adult Day Care Center. The Senior Center is not staffed by nurses like the ADC, and grant funding requires participants to be self-sufficient, because it’s not meant to be a care facility. It’s meant to be a place for seniors to socialize.
Pamela Fennell says
The entire budget for this adult daycare is 0.09% of the entire Flagler County budget. With more marketing this could be profitable. My husband has alzheimers and this service has brought him out of depression and given him a quality of life he could not get a home or anywhere else. It has also provided respite for myself as his caregiver to be able to provide the care he needs at home. In searching for this service in Flagler County, it was nearly impossible to find. It was not easily found on the Flagler County website and only an extensive search on the internet pulled it up along with others that no longer existed. Please reconsider this decision. Our elderly population is getting larger not smaller.
Cali says
Flagler County needs to understand a few things:
1. When looking for budget cuts, you don’t start with the “coffee” fund–this is essentially the “coffee” fund. Cutting 0.09% is not going to make any difference in the budget.
2. They are planning to “cut” something because the “no property tax” bill is “more than likely going to pass”– in NOVEMBER! Nothing is guaranteed to pass–think of the marijuana issue, many figured that it would pass by a long shot and it didn’t. THOUGHT in these cases gets them nowhere.
3. We will still collect property taxes in FY 26
The citizens of Florida need to THINK about a few things:
1. In Flagler County this is not the only thing that will be cut “IF” the “no property taxes” bill passes.
2. Check out what YOUR property Taxes actually pay for.
Imagine our “roads” in 3 yrs with no “maintenance”.
Imagine “how” the county will “purchase” a new “ambulance or fire truck” and “equipment?”
The sheriff’s helicopter is a non-issue here, yes his budget is part of the county, but….as a constitutional officer there are different guidelines.
Imagine you’re “evacuated” because there is a “forest fire” and we don’t have” fire/life-flight available to aid”, forestry, and fire departments by “dropping massive buckets of water” on the fire. Imagine your loved one is in a major car “accident and needs trauma unit care and life-flight is not available.”
3. Vote accordingly for all positions and amendments, all the time. Please do your due-diligence and gather information from all sources not just one source.
Eddie Jensen says
I hope they don’t close it down. . The people working there are caring and provide fun and safety for the elderly. The adult children need a break. Please keep it open.
robjr says
MAGA is as MAGA does. You have what you voted for.
Capt Bill Hanagan says
Heartbreaking. And what an example of a man. At least there’s money for helicopters
Lance Carroll says
We must take care of our elderly citizens and our young citizens..at all costs.
Two different things to look at with no two ways about it.
Good old boys club says
Carney & Company strikes again !
Happy dog owner says
Pennington states not a good decision to shut down the senior program but wants to supply $500,000 to open a dog shelter. If the county does not have the $359,000 where are they to get the $500,000 ??
ED says
When I comment and choose to be notified via email it never works. Fix that please.
FlaglerLive says
We’d need more information to figure out the bug than “fix that please.”
Ron says
It astounds me the lack of empathy from people voters put their faith and trust in when they go to the polls. We will all be in need of this service one day. I know it’s always been this way, but I was raised better than this. Could be because while I’m a very old millennial/very baby GenXer (we’re talking a few months difference here people), my parents were babies of the silent generation. They taught me to respect my elders, have patience with those who learn different, have compassion and grace for those who have it harder than me, embrace those that are different and learn something from them, and treat everyone with dignity and kindness. And no, we weren’t church people except for the holiday/holy days. But that shouldn’t matter. It should be the very basic things we do as humans. There is no respect anymore. No respect for people, for our planet, for animal life, or anything else in between. It’s all rage baiting and acts of cruelty for the sake of being cruel. It may score you points with some people but what it does to your soul cannot be overstated—the anger destroys you from within. It makes you bitter and frankly look clownish.
When these people wake up in the morning they look for who or what they should be cruel to today, or who they should amplify a targeted hate campaign against. Doesn’t it get exhausting always thinking about things that don’t impact you, yet you sit around all day hating it because that’s what your leaders want you doing? Being cruel isn’t cool. It’s not funny. It’s what bullies do when they have nothing else to offer. They can’t engage in meaningful dialogue without having a hissy fit because they have nothing to bring to the table except their hatred and rage. They can’t compromise because in their minds compromise is weak. They’d rather see it all burn down than ever work on fixing things that are very fixable, if we work together. God forbid we do that anymore. No, we’d rather scream at each other, while throwing around stupid pointless idioms like TDS or radical this or woke that. It’s so boring and tiring and unintelligent.
Once again, the people in this town are asking the people that work for us because remember, elected officials work for their constituents, to do something that will continue helping their town and its residents, and yet the will of the people is ignored. The job of an elected official is not guaranteed nor should it be just because of the letter next to your name. The people will always have a say and one day they will elected people who will not forget the sacred role of a government official is to make the lives of their constituents better, not worse through cruelty, division, and hate.
Gina says
Great comment Ron, you hit the nail on the head. Pennington on one hand
cries at a recent FCBOCC meeting as she mentions that the the Petito administration
has weak to no correspondence with her and the board members who we elect to
get things done and on the other hand strips away a very needed humanitarian service
for our growing senior population but then heeds and caves to the same administration
who presents the budget. We will never know how many precious lives will be cut short
due to this irresponsible and damaging with negative effects and outcomes decision.
Remember this at election time folks, and for the city council officials, you should also
show concerned for your senior residents and come up with some ideas to save this
program and not sit idly by as if this does not affect your residents in Palm Coast as
this will be one of your unfavorable consequences as well.
Hope says
I hope they save this very valuable Adult Daycare program for seniors.
As the county grows so will the demand for this.
Mort says
There are some excellent points which have been made here, I hope our Commissioners are listening. Your job is to take care of the people in this community, to meet their needs. We have shelters here for everyone but the most helpless. If we need to pay more, we will pay more for this need.
Think about that, please. Carney and company, we are addressing you.