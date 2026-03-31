In Remarkable Display of De-Escalation, Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Carter Talks 22-Year-Old Down from Gun Suicide

When residents got an AlertFlagler warning in late morning Monday to stay away from Burning Ember Lane and for residents around there to stay indoors, 22-year-old Isaac Malone Lewis was standing in front of a house on Burning Ember, with a gun to his head.
His 21-year-old girlfriend had taken refuge in the house with a friend after the couple had had problems, and a judge had ordered Lewis days earlier to stay away from his girlfriend.
For two hours, Lewis sat in the grass, the gun to his head, as Sheriff’s deputy Bryan Carter, a seasoned negotiator, talked him down in a remarkable display of de-escalation tactics and humane rapport. (The house had been evacuated.)
“I’m here on behalf of you,” Carter told him, yelling across the street before they were able to speak by phone as Lewis was surrounded but not smothered by the SWAT team. “Hey, don’t worry about these guys. Just me and you okay?” Carter told him. “Do you have a personal cell phone? Can I talk to you? Can I get you a cell phone and we can talk?”
Once they were on the phone, Carter spoke to him as if he were his counselor of long date. “ Can we talk for a minute and try to put me in a place of understanding of what you’re going through right now?” Carter told Lewis. “There is nothing saying that that life is over. Okay, I don’t know what kind of legal stuff you might be into, but listen, there’s always another day. But I’m not going to put myself in your shoes. What I can tell you, though, is that this is a temporary issue that you have a whole life to figure out and make better and become a better Christian.”
Carter promised to take him to his men’s group at church, where others have criminal histories. “So what? They did it, they fixed their issues,” he told him.
“I’m in a corner,” Lewis told him. “She shows me that there’s no point.”
“I can’t have a good dude leaving this earth,” Carter told him. “We need so many good people in this world. You’re not a bad dude. You’re a good dude. I would be proud to have you as a brother, Isaac, I would be so proud. And there’s so many people in this world, there’s me, there’s your brother, Jeremiah, there’s your mother, there’s your dog, Oscar, at home. Dude, there’s so many people in this world, including people that are around me right now that are hearing your story, and they are hurting. They are hurting for you, Isaac. You’re so young, and you’ve got so much more to give.”
The video the Sheriff’s Office released then shows Lewis walking backward, as commanded toward the SWAT team, after dropping his weapon. Lewis was arrested and charged with fleeing police, aggravated stalking and resisting arrest.
Lewis and his girlfriend had been living together for five years in a P-section house in Palm Coast and were engaged. But he’d become abusive and controlling to the point of following her to work, she told authorities, and she was planning to leave him. She’d packed up and booked a motel room.
More serious issues unfolded last Thursday (March 26), when Lewis broke into his girlfriend’s car as it was parked at a restaurant in the Hammock, where she worked. (He had used a key left at the P-section house, but without the car owner’s permission.) He’d allegedly stolen several items, including clothing, shoes and personal items and documents, the lot valued at around $400. He’d left a bouquet of flowers under the car, and on the driver’s seat, a photograph of the two of them with a ring on top of it.
As sheriff’s deputies were investigating the case at the business–the alleged victim had opted to pursue charges–Lewis texted and called, and told her that “I just wanted you to have a reason to come back to the house.” He’d taken the items back to the P-section house, where he was calling from.
Using evidence from the texts, the phone call, license plate reader data and the uncovering of the burglary, deputies prepared to seek Lewis out and arrest him, only for deputies to learn that Lewis was driving back to the restaurant location. At close to 11 p.m., after he arrived in his Chevrolet Silverado, he was arrested and taken to the county jail for booking. He was released on March 27 on $3,000 bond.
The same day, County Judge Melissa Distler signed a no-contact order applying to Lewis, regarding his girlfriend.
Ignoring a no-contact order is a felony. Lewis ignored it, messaging his girlfriend–by then, his ex–through different platforms. Sunday night when she left work after 10 p.m., she noticed that he was following her. She didn’t want him to know the motel where she was staying, so she turned into the parking lot at Cracker Barrel, only for Lewis to circle around her several times. She ended up staying the night with a friend on Burning Ember.
Monday morning, the friend called 911 to report that Lewis’s Silverado had been driving by, and flowers had been delivered at the address. When deputies arrived, the Silverado was parked in front of a house on Burning Ember, but fled as soon as a deputy approached, then almost struck a deputy who was trying to make contact with Lewis. After losing Lewis, the deputy was informed that Lewis was back in front of the house.
That’s where deputies found him with the gun to his head.
“Deputies realized Lewis had not only committed a violent felony but was also experiencing a mental health crisis and immediately began talking with Lewis,” a sheriff’s release states. Carter, a trained crisis negotiator, established contact with Lewis, speaking with him for nearly two hours in-person, over the phone, and eventually on FaceTime before Lewis’s phone battery died.
A SWAT team robot delivered a replacement phone. Carter, a Marine Corps veteran who’s been with the agency since 2018, reestablished contact.
“During the incident,” the release states, “the Crisis Negotiation Team was supported by a range of technologies to enhance situational awareness and support de-escalation efforts and for the safety of all involved. Analysts and deputies in the Real Time Crime Center used live feeds from body cameras and drones to maintain a visual on Lewis and relay timely and accurate information to deputies on scene.”
Just before 2 p.m., Lewis removed the magazine from the firearm, cleared the live round of ammunition in the chamber, and placed the weapon on the ground. Deputies then safely secured Lewis without further incident.
“Deputy First Class Carter, our Crisis Negotiation and SWAT teams, and our analysts in the Real Time Crime Center worked together to save a life today,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release. “I am incredibly proud of how they de-escalated and safely resolved a very dangerous armed situation. These are very delicate situations, but our crisis negotiators, and really all our deputies, are well-trained in de-escalation and crisis intervention techniques. They were supported by what was truly a team effort. Our crisis negotiators, deputies, SWAT team, Real Time Crime Center, and 911 dispatchers all worked together to successfully defuse the situation and achieve the best possible outcome.”
The situation had some similarities with a standoff with a 23-year-old man with a gun to his head on a Point Pleasant Drive construction lot in 2013, though in that case the standoff happened at night, it was brief, and it ended with the man shooting himself. Nevertheless there have been no officer-involved fatalities on this agency’s watch since a December 2012 shooting in the B section, despite many standoffs.
Lewis was first treated at AdventHealth then booked at the jail. “We pride ourselves on having a detention facility that doesn’t just house inmates but actively works to improve their lives,” the sheriff said. “We offer mental health treatment through a variety of programs and partnerships with organizations in our community, so our inmates can get the help they need,” the sheriff said. “Although he was arrested, we hope he realizes that he essentially now has a second chance in life and uses the opportunities available in the jail to find support, move past this situation, and make the most of the rest of his life.”
Comments
Concerned Vet says
De-Escalation? The Sheriffs sent every vehicle they have except boats! What genius officer ran over the stop sticks that were deployed and blew all the tires on their humvee? Thousands of dollars for each tire. Another huge tax payer expense. Bravo.
Scotchworks says
I guess you’re of the mindset that ammunition would have been a less expensive in this situation?
Deborah Coffey says
This is a heartbreaking story and hopefully Isaac and his ex will get all the help they need. The Sheriff said, ““We pride ourselves on having a detention facility that doesn’t just house inmates but actively works to improve their lives.” Good. And, I sincerely hope that includes the 205 immigrants housed there…many of whom likely haven’t even committed a crime.
Adam Friedland says
I can’t beleive they release footage like this. Surely that won’t ever be held over his head one day or used to embarrass him. Despicable.
Atwp says
Very patient with their kind.
Chip De says
So, what is your point this time Atwp? If Isaac were black or brown the deputies would either:
1: Encourage him to kill himself as they were hurling racial slurs or
2: Find the nearest tree and lynch him
You are almost 70, so I’m quite sure that you saw more than your share of racism and discrimination growing up. That being said, can you at least admit that things have gotten better for minorities since the 50’s? A majority of white people elected a black president twice!
TR says
His point is always the same Racist. He even admitted it himself a few times. If he’s almost 70, he’ll never admit to what you’re asking because he lives with blinders on. Pretty sad if you ask me.
Atwp says
Tr who asked you?
Atwp says
Chip things are still bad for my people. You are right things are a little better for my people but a long hard road ahead of us. Cops are still shooting people for nothing including my people, my people are still being lynched and hunt down like animals. The situation in Brunswick Georgia, they are in prison, a white going to prison for killing a person of color was unheard of decades ago, some improvements but more is needed. Am sure you heard about a few young African American men hanging themselves last year and past years, cops called them suicides I don’t believe that. People call me racist, I learned that from the racist murdering anti people of color white men. White people are racist too.
Greg says
Thank you for a job well bone. This young man still has a whole life ahead of him. Hopefully he gets well and moves on to a much better mentality.
wha says
Thank you Officer Carter. Thank you to the whole team and the use of technology. I hope this young man will opt to take advantage of all the mental health care he will/is offered. I would also hope the 2 young women will be able to afford mental health as well.
Michael Cocchiola says
This is the way law enforcement is supposed to work. Not with jack-booted masked thugs abusing and killing people.
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
Sounds about white
JMS says
I live in this neighborhood and received the AlertFlagler notification. Huge thanks to FCSO for protecting all of us – especially the young man in crisis.
Lamo says
I read where they seized his Truck for forfeiture. Talk about kicking him while he is down.
JimboXYZ says
With age would come wisdom ? No relationship is worth being arrested over. He stalked her, broke into her vehicle with a restraining order. Those are self inflicted to that extent. Let her go when it’s not working out. Nobody owns anyone, even had they been more than engaged for married. If fiance had cheated or whatever else, that relationship is over, nobody rebuilds trust or gets forgiveness ? Cut one’s losses and find better. That opportunity is around the corner usually. That goes for either gender or whatever one is identifying as in the moment. He’s got some serious charges that are going to involve prison time & probation, that probably have his next decade of life sandbagged. Engagement rings aren’t cheap, but cheaper than a miserable run at a marriage for a lifetime or one that ends in divorce down the road of life. Unfortunate he didn’t have counsel to advise prior to this escalation of events.
oldtimer says
This turned out to be a good ending and still people can find fault and take swipes at law enforcement.