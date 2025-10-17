Flagler Tourism Office’s Debra Morgan Among 99 to Receive Society’s Certification

Debra Morgan, Destination Development and Community Engagement Manager for Flagler County’s tourism office, recently earned the Travel Marketing Professional Certification (TMP) from Southeast Tourism Society (STS) Marketing College. STS is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to the development of travel and tourism professionals and organizations within the southeast region.

The STS Marketing College provides a unique continuing education program for the travel and tourism industry. The curriculum covers various aspects of tourism marketing, including destination branding, social media strategy, public relations, and crisis communication. The program takes place over three years, with one-week sessions held each summer. Upon completion of the three-year program, students receive TMP certification.

Morgan is one of 99 tourism professionals who received the certification in September 2025. As part of the certification process, students are required to submit an applicable real-world project. Morgan developed a Tourism Master Plan Scope of Service Request for Proposal, which incorporated stakeholder engagement strategies, sustainability principles, and inclusive community input.

“We are so proud of Debra and her continued dedication to her profession,” Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches Executive Director Amy Lukasik said. “For over 13 years, Debra has served as an integral member of our tourism development team. Her dedication to thoughtful, community-focused tourism planning is reflected in the thoroughness and quality of her final project.

The county tourism office goes by the name of Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches.