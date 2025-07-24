Daytona State College Rolls Out Mobile Library

Daytona State College is rolling out a mobile “Book Bike” with support from a $6,100 grant from the Northeast Florida Library Information Network (NEFLIN).

“The Book Bike is a fun, eco-friendly way to bring the Library directly to our students,” said Library Director AJ Delgado. “We’ll take it to campus events such as Welcome Back, Homecoming, athletic events – anywhere students gather. They can browse, borrow and return books on the spot. It’s also a great way to spark conversations and introduce them to everything the Library offers beyond just books.”

The custom-built, seven-speed book bike – built by Icycle Tricycles – features a front-mounted cargo box that unfolds into a mini library with a checkout station and information hub. It sports a custom vinyl wrap and a large umbrella to provide shade for staff and students.

NEFLIN’s grant supports the Library’s efforts to increase access and build community. The organization provides resources to member libraries across the region to help them serve a wide audience and foster lasting connections.