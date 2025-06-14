Daytona State College Keeps Tuition and Fee Rates Flat for 15th Consecutive Year

Recognizing the need to keep college affordable for all students, Daytona State College is freezing tuition and associated fees for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year. This marks the 15th consecutive year of no increases in tuition and associated fee rates. The DSC District Board of Trustees approved the tuition freeze Thursday at its regular monthly meeting.

“Offering students an affordable education is an investment in our community,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State College. “Providing top-notch educational opportunities positions all of our students to further their studies, embark on rewarding careers, and improve the quality of life for themselves and their families.”

The tuition freeze applies to all Daytona State bachelor’s, associates, career and technical certificate programs, as well as adult education. In 2015, Daytona State was the only state college to lower tuition by two percent.

Daytona State’s tuition remains well below the national average and the U.S. Department of Education ranks DSC among the most affordable public four-year institutions in the country. A Florida resident can expect to pay approximately half the cost for an associate level or a bachelor’s degree at DSC compared to the cost at a Florida public university.