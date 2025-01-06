David Allen Gee, Known as Dr. Dave and Voice of FPC and Matanzas Football, Dies at 73

Obituary

David Allen Gee, age 73, of Palm Coast, Fla., passed away on January 2, 2025 at his home, surrounded by loving family after a long illness.

David was born on June 6, 1951 in Westfield, Mass., to the late Bernard Gee and Margaret Virginia Gee. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts. On August 28, 1998, David married his true love, JoAnne Burcham, in Las Vegas. David was a Palm Coast resident since 2002, moving from Villa Rica, Georgia. David was a sportscaster in Atlanta and in Palm Coast was a D.J. on WNZF and KOOL – Lunch with Dr. Dave – for 10 + years and a D.J. on The Blizzard for five years.

A sports junkie, he was also the radio voice of Matanzas and Flagler Palm Coast High School football in Flagler County.

David began his radio career in the early 1970s when he was a volunteer sports reporter as a student for the station at the University of Massachusetts. (He put himself through school by playing drums in gigs at nightclubs and played drums full time for several years.) After working as a Hardwick Stove Co. salesman in Arkansas and Oklahoma, he took a course in broadcasting and worked hard to improve his pronunciation and radio voice.

After that, he got a job in sports radio at WDU in Gainesville, Georgia and the rest is history.

David will be remembered for his upbeat attitude, sense of humor, words of wisdom and encyclopedic knowledge. David is survived by his wife of 27 years, JoAnne Gee; step-daughters Dawn Paape (Dennis), Lisa Williams, Rachel Steele (Bobby), and Stephanie Lozano; grandchildren, Dawn, Laurie, Brandon, Eric, Ashley, Alex, Sean, Alison and Kayla and a brother, Dennis Gee (Katie).

His Flagler Broadcasting family posted the following on jan. 4: “It is with great sadness we let you know the heart and soul of Easy Oldies and now KOOL-FM, Dr. Dave, has passed away. His music and sports knowledge and love for what we do in radio was unsurpassed. Love and prayers to his family and Dr Dave… thank you for inspiring us all every day and being such a wonderful team mate at Flagler Broadcasting.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David’s name to Journey’s End. The family of Mr. Gee have entrusted his arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.