Flagler Fire Rescue Names Daniel VanDeusen as New Deputy Fire Chief

Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker named Daniel VanDeusen Deputy Fire Chief in place of Percy Sayles, who in October was named deputy county administrator. VanDeusen had been the interim deputy fire chief. He is also a registered nurse.

“Effective January 11, 2026, Daniel VanDeusen is promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief,” Tucker wrote in his memo to Fire Rescue personnel. “As the first individual within FCFR to move from the position of probationary firefighter to the rank of Deputy Chief, he has become recognized as someone willing to do the hard work necessary in developing himself to take on new responsibilities. In the process, he has become the type of leader that FCFR needs.”

VanDeusen was hired in 2005 as a probationary Firefighter/EMT and has worked his way up through the ranks since then. He was promoted from lieutenant to battalion chief in October 2021.

In November 2024, he graduated from the Emergency Services Leadership Institute (ESLI), sponsored and hosted by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association. The program was designed to address current leadership issues that affect mid-level through chief fire officers. He was clearly on a leadership track and “committed to his personal and professional development, as this achievement bears,” as Tucker put it at the time.

“I embrace the opportunities and challenges of this position,” VanDeusen said. “I look forward to assisting Chief Tucker with his plans to grow and improve Fire Rescue and provide the very best for our residents.”

One key to reaching those goals is personal and professional development. “Deputy Chief VanDuesen has always supported and encouraged our men and women to reach their full potential,” Tucker said. “He not only talks the talk, but he also walks the walk.”