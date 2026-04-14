County Commissioner Andy Dance Replaces Flagler Beach’s Belhumeur on TPO Executive Board

Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance joined Palm Coast City Council member Ty Miller on the six-member Executive Committee of the Volusia-Flagler Transportation Planning Organization (TPO). Dance replaces former Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur, who lost his seat in that city’s March election.

The Executive Committee provides strategic leadership and guidance to the 28-member TPO Governing Board, including helping set the Board’s agenda and guiding how transportation funding is prioritized and invested across Volusia and Flagler Counties.

“I hear from residents every day about traffic congestion, delays, and concerns about how growth is impacting our roads,” Dance said. “This role ensures Flagler County has a stronger seat at the table to advocate for our fair share of transportation funding and to prioritize projects that improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and ensure our infrastructure keeps pace with growth.”

Dance currently serves on the TPO Governing Board. He has been a leading voice for–and instrumental in–transportation safety and alternatives to car-centric approaches, such as ebikes. He helped Palm Coast craft its recent ebike ordinance. Flagler Beach followed suit. Dance said the appointment comes at a critical time as Flagler County continues to experience growth and increasing traffic demands.

“Commissioner Dance brings a high level of engagement and thoughtful leadership to the TPO,” said Colleen Nicoulin, executive director of the Volusia-Flagler TPO. “His commitment to safety and improving transportation options has helped strengthen our regional system and improve accessibility for residents of all ages and abilities. His perspective will be an asset as we plan for the future.”

The Volusia-Flagler TPO is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization responsible for coordinating transportation planning and funding for roadways, transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and other mobility initiatives throughout Volusia and Flagler Counties. The organization is composed of elected officials and representatives from local governments, transportation agencies, and the community, ensuring that transportation decisions are locally informed and regionally coordinated.