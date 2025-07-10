Craig Flagler Palms Area Manager Sal Passalaqua Wins Leadership Excellence Award

Craig Flagler Palms announced that Area Manager Sal Passalaqua, Jr. was presented with the Service Corporation International (SCI) Operations Leadership Service Excellence Award on June 18 at Craig Flagler Palms in Flagler Beach.

Passalaqua, who has dedicated over 20 years of service to the company since joining in 2004, was recognized for his exceptional commitment to serving families during their most difficult times and his embodiment of Dignity Memorial’s core values of service excellence. The rigorous selection process began with nearly 1,000 nominees company-wide, which was narrowed to 250 candidates, then to 28 finalists, before Sal emerged as one of only seven recipients selected from Dignity Memorial’s 25,000 employees nationwide.

“Sal’s application immediately stood out,” said John Faulk, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SCI, who flew in from Houston specifically to celebrate Sal’s achievement. “I like things short, concise and to the point, but when I got to Sal’s application, I didn’t want to put it down—I didn’t want it to end. It truly exemplified what makes our team members spectacular.”

Perhaps the most moving moment of the evening came when Sal’s 16-year-old daughter, Alyna, delivered a tribute that brought tears to many in attendance. “Words will never be enough to express how proud I am of you,” she said, acknowledging that her father’s work “is more than just a job—it’s a responsibility that many people may not be able to handle, but my dad handled it with heart, grace, and absolutely relentless effort.” Her words captured the personal sacrifice behind Sal’s professional dedication: “You’ve shown me what it means to work hard as you’ve carried others in their darkest moments.”

The SCI Service Excellence Award program, created in 2007, recognizes and honors SCI and Dignity Memorial associates across North America for exceeding expectations through exemplary service and fostering the company’s culture of service excellence. Recipients are selected for their outstanding achievements in serving families with compassion, dignity, and professionalism.

“Receiving this Service Excellence Award is incredibly humbling,” Passalaqua added. “I’m grateful for the trust that families place in us and for the amazing team at Craig Flagler Palms who make it possible to serve our community with dignity and compassion. After more than two decades with this company, I’m reminded daily that our work is about so much more than business – it’s about being there for families when they need us most.”

This latest honor adds to Passalaqua’s distinguished record of community service. In 2021, he received the Outstanding Philanthropist award from the Association of Nonprofit Professionals for his contributions to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Flagler County, demonstrating his commitment to giving back extends far beyond his professional duties.