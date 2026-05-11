Flagler Beach Fire Chief Stephen Cox Fired Following Staff Resignations and No-Confidence Letter

Last Updated: 3:35 p.m.

Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin today fired Stephen Cox as fire chief a little over a year after appointing the 16-year veteran of the department to the top job. The firing follows the resignation of five of the department’s 12 firefighters last month, and a no-confidence letter signed by seven of them, including some of those who had resigned.

“Your termination is related to the loss of confidence expressed in the resignations of several members of the Fire Department and in the attached correspondence signed by the remaining members of the Fire Department,” Martin wrote Cox in a brief letter this morning, telling him the termination was effective immediately–9 a.m. today. “Given those conditions, I do not believe that you can effectively lead the City of Flagler Beach Fire Department.”

Martin does not mention the internal inquiry he conducted by interviewing most of the department’s personnel. There is no word yet on the acting fire chief. (See: “Turmoil at Flagler Beach Fire Department as 5 Firefighters, Including Deputy Chief and Morgan Rainey, Resign.”)

Martin asked Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Fiveash, who was among those who’d resigned, to be the interim fire chief and push back the effective date of her resignation, which was May 8, for 45 to 60 days.

The undated no-confidence letter cites “ongoing concerns that have significantly impacted the organization’s effectiveness, employee well-being, and overall trust in administration.”

The resignations included those of 14-year veteran Morgan Rainey and Fiveash, the latter a Cox hire dating back less than a year. Fiveash, a former member of the Palm Coast Fire Department who’d swiftly risen through the ranks there, did not sign the no-confidence letter, though her resignation letter had referred to “professional differences in leadership approach, particularly regarding how I believe employees should be supported and served.”

Fiveash’s decision triggered Rainey’s and Trey Poeira’s decision to resign. Bruce Adams, the fire inspector, resigned coincidentally to pursue professional advancement elsewhere. A fifth resignation was that of a probationary employee, Carlos Paltronieri, to whom Cox had given the choice of being fired or resigning. Poeira signed the no-confidence letter. Paltronieri did not.

The five other signatories of the no-confidence letter remain employed at the department. They are: Bruce Adams, Greg Evans, John Strickland, Jamal Prince and Kayla Mullen. Mullen last month filed a complaint about Cox with the Human Resources Department, describing an incident when he allegedly demanded that she work longer than a 48-hour shift, then lost his temper when she cautioned against the practice. Cox in a previous interview disputed the claim.

“There is a consistent pattern of behavior that has contributed to a hostile work environment,” the no-confidence letter states. “Employees across the organization have expressed concerns regarding communication practices that are perceived as misleading, inconsistent, or lacking transparency. Additionally, there are concerns about the use of pressure or undue influence in decision-making processes, particularly in situations where employees may feel compelled to agree or refrain from voicing concerns due to fear of negative consequences. These conditions have diminished trust, limited open communication, and contributed to a measurable decline in morale throughout the department. The severity of these issues is further evidenced by recent leadership turnover, including the resignation of the Deputy Fire Chief and two senior members of the department at the lieutenant rank.”

Rainey and Poeira were lieutenants.

The statement goes on to link Cox to “a breach of ethical standards and a lack of transparency,” eroding confidence and creating uncertainty. It charges him with ineffective management and flawed accountability, financial oversight and stewardship of department funds.” The statement has the telltale signs of having been put in its final form by artificial intelligence, lacking any examples or specifics, and repeating some charges.

“It is our position that meaningful change is necessary to restore trust, improve morale, and ensure the department can effectively serve both its personnel and the community,” the statement concludes.

Cox did not respond to a text before this article initially published.

City Commissioner recognized Cox for his years of service and noted that under the city charter, such decisions are entirely the city manager’s. “I support the process that was followed and the decision that was made based on the documentation provided,” Santore said. “My focus going forward is on supporting the men and women of the Flagler Beach Fire Department through this transition and making sure they have the leadership and resources they need to continue serving our community.”

Like Martin in Martin’s letter, Santore wished Cox well.

“It is an unfortunate situation for the City and all involved,” second-term Commissioner Scott Spradley said. “I do know that Mr. Martin conducted and completed a thorough investigation before making his decision, which he made in the best interests of the City, its residents and the Fire Department.”

The commission meets Thursday for its regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting. Martin is likely to discuss the matter then. Commission Chair Eric Cooley said “This is just one step of the process” and called it “a very unfortunate situation for all involved.”

[This is a developing story.]