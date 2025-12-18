County Commissioners Choose their Committee Assignments

Flagler County Commissioners have selected committee assignments for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Leann Pennington, who represents District 4, is serving her first year as commission chair following two years’ service as vice chair. District 3 representative Kim Carney is vice chair.

Committee assignments provide commissioners with community input, expertise, and diverse viewpoints that help the commission make informed decisions.

Pennington selected to serve as designee on two committees: the Flagler County Library Board of Trustees and the Heritage Crossroads – Miles of History Heritage Highway. She will also serve as an alternate on these eight committees: Career Source Brevard Flagler Volusia; Department of Juvenile Justice Council; Department of Juvenile Justice Advisory Council; Early Learning Coalition of Flagler & Volusia County; Family Life Center; Flagler County Cultural Council; Flagler County Tourist Development Council; and, Public Safety Coordinating Council.

“As the commission chair, it is important to be involved in many of these very important committees,” Pennington said. “These committees provide us with a broad understanding of both local and regional needs.”

Carney is the designee for the following committees: Department of Juvenile Justice Council; Department of Juvenile Justice Circuit Advisory Council; Early Learning Coalition of Flagler & Volusia County; and, the Flagler County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. She also serves as an alternate on the following committees: Canvassing Board; Flagler County Library Board of Trustees; Friends of A1A Scenic & Coastal Byways Group; Friends of A1A Subgroup – A1A Scenic PRIDE; School Planning Oversight Committee; Town of Marineland CRA Board; and, the Value Adjustment Board.

Commissioner Pam Richardson, who represents District 5, serves on six committees as the designee: Canvassing Board; Family Life Center; Flagler County Cultural Council; Public Safety Coordinating Council; Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board; Value Adjustment Board. Additionally, she is an alternate for two committees: the Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee and the Volusia Flagler Transportation Planning Organization.

District 1 Commissioner Andy Dance, the previous chair, is serving as the designee for the following committees: Career Source Brevard Flagler Volusia; Flagler County Tourist Development Council; Volusia Flagler Transportation Planning Organization; School Planning Oversight Committee; and, the Small County Coalition of Florida. He will also serve as an alternate on the Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board.

Greg Hansen, who represents District 2 and is in his last year as a commissioner, will serve as designee on the following committees: Agricultural Museum Board; Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byways Group; Friends of A1A Subgroup – A1A Scenic PRIDE; Management Advisory Group for GTMNERR; and, on the Town of Marineland CRA Board. He additionally selected to be an alternate for the Small County Coalition of Florida.