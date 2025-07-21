County Commission Chair Andy Dance Elected to 2 State Executive Committees, Amplifying Flagler’s Voice

Flagler County Commission Chair Andy Dance was recently elevated to two leadership positions within separate organizations that advocate for counties throughout Florida, thus amplifying the voice of Flagler County during policy discussions that affect the unique needs and priorities of the community.

Dance was elected to the Executive Committee of the Small County Coalition of Florida (SCCF) to represent Region 3, and elected to the Board of Directors of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) to represent District 7.

“As a commissioner, I’ve always been committed to ensuring that our county’s voice is heard in Tallahassee and beyond,” Dance said. “These new roles will allow me to influence policies and funding decisions that directly impact our community – particularly in the important areas of infrastructure, public safety, education, home rule, and coastal resiliency.”

The Small County Coalition of Florida provides counties with populations less than 200,000 a unified voice that focuses on equitable state funding, legislative advocacy, and collaboration on shared challenges. Dance will help guide the coalition’s strategic priorities and legislative agenda as a member of the Executive Committee.

Similarly, Dance will have the opportunity to help shape statewide policies and programs that support strong, responsive county governments as a board member for the Florida Association of Counties, which represents all 67 Florida counties.

“This reflects a growing recognition of Flagler County’s leadership on statewide issues, particularly in coastal management, resilient infrastructure, and preserving home rule,” said Dance. “It’s an honor to represent Flagler County and collaborate with state leaders on policies that directly impact our community.”