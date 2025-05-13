Connecting to Palm Coast Expo Orients New Residents With Score of Organizations

The Palm Coast Community Center was full of energy and excitement on the evening of May 7, as vendors and residents gathered for the spring edition of the Connecting to Palm Coast Expo. Organized by the Palm Coast Citizens Academy Alumni Ambassadors, the event brought together a vibrant mix of city departments, non-profits, civic groups, and local partners—all eager to welcome new residents and strengthen community ties.

Building on the success of the inaugural event in January, this second installment of the expo once again proved to be a powerful platform for connection and engagement. From essential city services to cultural organizations and volunteer groups, the expo featured 40 booths filled with resources, smiles, and opportunities.

City and County representatives from eight key departments—including Utility, Customer Service, Stormwater, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, the Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, and Property Appraiser—were on hand to answer questions and help residents better understand the services available to them.

Local nonprofits and family services groups such as the Family Life Center, Flagler Cares, Vincent’s Clubhouse, and Furnishing Hope showcased how they’re making a difference in the community. Civic organizations like the AAUW, University Women of Flagler, and I Just Want to Say Women’s Group encouraged residents to get involved and make lasting connections.

Arts, culture, and tourism were well represented, with the Flagler County Cultural Center, Palm Coast Historical Society, and the Hispanic American Cultural Society sharing ways to celebrate the area’s rich heritage. Safety and senior services groups—including Crime Stoppers, Seniors vs. Crime, and the Florida Inland Navigation District—offered valuable insights for keeping Palm Coast safe and informed.

Clubs and service organizations like the Rotary Club, Palm Coast Rowing Club, Elks Lodge, and Lions Club invited attendees to get involved, volunteer, or take part in community events. First responders from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Mosquito Control District were also present to engage with residents and promote public safety.

Local businesses such as The Observer and Brave Aide showed their support, rounding out a strong network of partners all working toward a shared goal: building a stronger, more connected Palm Coast.

“Our Citizens Academy Alumni Ambassadors did an outstanding job organizing and facilitating another successful expo,” said Brittany Kershaw, Director of Communications and Marketing for the City of Palm Coast. “We’re so grateful to all the vendors who participated and to the residents who braved the rainy weather to come out, connect with their community, and learn more about all the resources available in Palm Coast. Events like this truly showcase the spirit of service and engagement that make our city so special.”

For those who missed the expo, the next Connecting to Palm Coast Expo is already scheduled for Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this opportunity to get connected, get informed, and get involved in your community!