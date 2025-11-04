Chiumento Law’s Diane Vidal and Vincent Sullivan Land Honors

Chiumento Law announced that Diane A. Vidal has been recognized as one of Florida Trend’s Legal Elite Notable – Women Leaders in Law in the 2025 statewide publication. This distinguished recognition highlights women attorneys across Florida who demonstrate exceptional leadership, legal excellence, and meaningful contributions to the legal profession and their communities.

Chiumento Law also announced that Partner Vincent Sullivan has been named the recipient of the Kathy Para Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award, presented annually by Jacksonville Area Legal Aid, Inc. (JALA).

Florida Trend’s Legal Elite Notable – Women Leaders in Law honorees (145 this year) are selected through a peer nomination process and evaluated on their professional accomplishments, commitment to mentorship, vision for growth, and community impact. Nominees represent the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in Florida’s legal field.

“Diane is an extraordinary leader who exemplifies integrity, compassion, and strong dedication to her clients and our community,” said Michael D. Chiumento III, of Chiumento Law. “Her deep knowledge of the law, ability to guide others, and commitment to elevating the profession make her incredibly deserving of this recognition. We are proud to have her as part of our leadership team.”

Recognized in the Legal Elite Notable publication, this honor reflects Diane’s impactful work in family law and civil litigation, her mentorship of colleagues, and her longstanding commitment to civic and charitable engagement throughout Flagler and Volusia counties.

This year’s honorees are featured in the November issue of Florida Trend magazine. To view the full list of recognized leaders, visit: www.FloridaTrend.com/Notable

For Sullivan, the Kathy Para Award is his first. It recognizes attorneys who demonstrate exceptional dedication to providing legal services to those unable to afford them. Named after Kathy Para, JALA’s retired director of pro bono services, the award celebrates lawyers whose work has had a lasting impact on the community.

While this is his first Kathy Para Award, Sullivan is no stranger to recognition for his commitment to pro bono work. He has been a multi-year recipient of the prestigious Jay Grife Pro Bono Award, further underscoring his long-standing dedication to advancing equal access to justice.

“Vincent’s commitment to serving those who cannot afford legal representation is a reflection of the values we hold dear at Chiumento Law,” Chiumento said. “We are incredibly proud of his dedication to justice, his compassion for clients, and his leadership in inspiring other attorneys to engage in pro bono work.”

Sullivan shared his gratitude for the recognition: “I am deeply honored to receive the Kathy Para Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award,” said Sullivan. “Pro bono work is about more than legal cases it’s about standing up for those who have nowhere else to turn. I am privileged to be able to use my skills to help ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has a fair opportunity to be heard.”

As a Partner at Chiumento Law, Sullivan focuses his practice on Real Estate and Litigation and has consistently devoted his time to helping those facing legal challenges without the means to hire an attorney. His work through JALA and other pro bono initiatives has made a meaningful difference in the lives of many, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to community engagement and access to justice.