Palm Coast Fire Department’s David Faust Appointed Battalion Chief of Training

The Palm Coast Fire Department today announced the appointment of David Faust as Battalion Chief of Training.

In his new role, Faust will lead the department’s efforts to recruit, train, and develop both current and future members of the organization. This position is essential to ensuring operational readiness, professional growth, and the continued delivery of high-quality service to the Palm Coast community. His responsibilities include overseeing department-wide training and education, mentoring personnel for future leadership roles, and establishing and maintaining professional standards across the organization.

Faust began his service with the Palm Coast Fire Department in 2006 as a Volunteer Firefighter, becoming a career firefighter in 2008. He earned his Firefighter, EMT, and Paramedic certifications from First Coast Technical College, followed by a Bachelor’s Degree from Flagler College and a Master’s Degree from Barry University. His career progression includes promotions to Driver Engineer in 2016, Lieutenant in 2017, and Battalion Chief in 2022. In December 2023, Chief Faust achieved the prestigious Executive Fire Officer designation from the National Fire Academy, one of the highest recognitions for fire service leaders nationwide.

“Chief Faust brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and leadership to this role,” said Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “His commitment to training and professional development will ensure our firefighters have the tools and knowledge to meet the needs of our growing community both today and into the future.”

The Palm Coast Fire Department, a city-issued release stated, congratulated Faust on his appointment and thanked him for his continued service to the community.