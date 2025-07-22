Man Accused of Carjacking Woman at Palm Coast RaceTrac Extradited to Flagler 5 Years After Incident

Chad David Langlois, the 45-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman at the Palm Coast RaceTrac on State Road 100 five years ago, was extradited from Georgia, where he had been imprisoned on separate charges, to face charges in Flagler County.

Locally, he faces charges of carjacking (without a weapon), a first-degree felony, two counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony, and grand theft. He’s being held on $80,000 bond on those charges and on no bond on a failure-to-appear warrant, according to his first appearance before a judge today. The bond amounts are a technicality: he remains a state prisoner in Georgia. If convicted locally, he could face up to 65 years in prison.

A 53-year-old Flagler Beach woman was getting gas at the RaceTrac on July 11, 2020, when Langlois got in the passenger seat and asked for a ride. The woman asked him to get out. Langlois got irate and jumped over the center console to take over the controls. The woman jumped out and called 911 as Langlois drove off. Langlois was believed to have been involved in a car theft earlier. The stolen car was found abandoned down the road from the RaceTrac, at Old Kings Road.

Langlois was apprehended by Georgia police almost immediately after he crossed into that state. He was eventually sentenced to 15 years in prison on Camden County, Ga. charges of armed robbery and burglary. He was serving a sentence with a release date of July 2035 at Dooly State Prison south of Macon when he was extradited to Flagler County. The local charges could, if convicted, stretch that release date much further, though there would likely be some concurrence for time served in Georgia.

The State Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Langlois over a year ago. The burglary charges involve two separate victims in addition to the victim of the carjacking, while the grand theft charge involves a fourth victim.

Assistant Public Defender Courtney Davison is representing Langlois. Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark is prosecuting the case. Langlois is scheduled for arraignment before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols on Aug. 26.