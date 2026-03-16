The Flagler County Commission is somewhat reluctantly preparing to extend Captain’s BBQ’s lease by five years, through 2031, giving the restaurant owners at Bings Landing more time to construct a new building near the existing location. They are to do so at their own expense.

Discussing the lease extension proposal at a workshop this morning, commissioners had several probing questions and concerns that the lease proposal did not answer, suggesting a surprising level of carelessness or inattention to detail in the document’s preparation. County Administrator Heidi Petito had taken the week off so was not there to answer questions.

The questions were about the delay in construction, what measures the county may take in case delays continue, why there is no performance bond on the planned construction, what is to happen to the old building once vacated and at what cost, what flood mitigation measures Captain’s is taking in the design of the new restaurant for what will be a county building, and what the logistics will be to account for construction traffic and parking during construction.

In late 2023 the county and Captain’s BBQ settled a four-year-old lawsuit Captain’s had filed, charging the county with breach of contract after the county rescinded approval of a new building Captain’s wanted to build at the county park. The settlement granted Captain’s the right to build a 5,000-square-foot building on a peninsular extension of the park, near its existing, smaller restaurant. The county was also to pay Captain’s $800,000 and cover $200,000 in legal fees.

Permitting and construction on the new building were to start immediately after the settlement agreement was signed, with the new restaurant occupied by the time the original lease was to run out this year. The lease has a five-year extension provision.

The lease on the new building will be for 20 years, without renewable provisions. Captain’s is to pay the county $3,000 a month or $36,000 a year in rent, well below market value, in the first year in the new building, rising to $56,000 a year by the 20th year. Beyond that, the county intends to apply market rates.

The county will be responsible for half the cost of catastrophic loss and flood insurance, all exterior maintenance, and roof replacement at end of the 20-year term. (Captain’s BBQ will pay liability and indemnity insurance.) The county will own the building as soon as Captain’s is issued a certificate of occupancy.

Commissioner Andy Dance was not “completely comfortable” with the vagueness of a provision in the lease amendment that gives the county authority to end the agreement if Captain’s doesn’t secure building permits and begins construction by a certain time. As part of the settlement agreement, the county agreed to “allow the design, permitting, and construction of the New Location to commence immediately upon the effective date” of the lease. That was back in November 2023.

The lease amendment sets out a timeline if the county “reasonably determines that Captain’s BBQ is no longer diligently and in good faith pursuing the permitting and construction” of the new location. The county would submit its determination in writing to Captain’s, which would have 60 days to address the issue. The county may then issue a 90-day notice that would terminate Captain’s lease, including occupancy of its existing location.

If the commission wants “to set it to a strict timeline, that is language that can be done,” County Attorney Michael Rodriguez said.

That’s not the issue, Commission Chair Leann Pennington said. “There’s no limits in what defines ‘pursuing in good faith.’ So it doesn’t say by 2027, they’ll have permits pulled or anything like that.”

She asked Herrera when the permits are to be pulled. He said he’d pull them today if he could. “Unfortunately, I got to wait on the architects, new architect, new design, new everything,” he said. He said the architect is 65 percent done, with another month and a half to go before permits are pulled. He is aiming for construction to start in September. The project would be completed “within two years or less,” he said.

“There’s nothing that really states when they would be in default for permitting or construction. So I don’t know if that’s a concern for anybody,” Pennington said, addressing her colleagues. “ That’s the only thing that really kind of stuck out for me the most was what defines whether or not you’re pursuing a good faith on those things.” She was concerned about yet another five-year extension.

There is also no construction performance bond. So if the new building is started and not finished, the responsibility falls to the county. Rodriguez advised commissioners to include such a bond, an addition the commissioners favor.

As for flood elevations, Dance wants the building designed “around those worst case scenarios,” especially in a park that floods during major emergencies. The new building is giving the owners a chance to be preemptive.

“That is something that’s been heavily discussed with the architect,” Herrera said. “The elevation, I believe, is eight feet now. That building is going to be set up in a stem wall construction style, so we should be protected there.” The last thing he wants to do Herrera said, is build something that will wash out his savings.

Asked about construction’s impact on parking, Herrera said: “The building has to be constructed. So if you got to suffer parking spots, it is what it is.”

The old building is “supposed to be demolished, and it’s going to be turned into parking,” Commissioner Kim Carney said. “That’s going to be on the county. So there will have to be some coordination of budgeting or money or something, because I doubt that we’re going to want two buildings in this very close proximity to each other, and they need the parking at the new facility or the new building.”

Captain’s also submitted a design for the new building. “It is different, but it’s not drastically different,” Chris Herrera, a co-owner of the restaurant, told the commission this morning. “A lot of changes I made is a lot of feedback we get from our clientele and people that live in the area, myself as well. They love the current setup, the outdoor field, the patty feel. And I think moving forward, after I vacate the premises, it’ll be a good location for the county to be able to rent it out whoever wants to have their functions there.”

The commission is to approve the lease extension at a future meeting. It asked for a performance bond to be added to the proposal, and for periodic updates on the construction project. The business is officially called Captain’s Bait, Tackle and BBQ.