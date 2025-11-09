Palm Coast Fire Department Lands $26,000 Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Grant

The Palm Coast Fire Department was awarded a $26,000 Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Grant from the Florida Department of Financial Services.

Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill and Battalion Chief Patrick Juliano accepted the award on behalf of the department at a ceremony hosted by Clay County Fire Rescue Station 20, joined by agencies from across Florida who were recognized for their cancer-prevention initiatives.

The funding, administered through the State Fire Marshal’s Decontamination Equipment Grant Program, supports the purchase of vital equipment designed to reduce firefighters’ exposure to carcinogens encountered during fire suppression and overhaul operations.

Through this grant, the Palm Coast Fire Department will purchase a Solo Rescue SCBA Decontamination Washer. The system will provide advanced cleaning and decontamination of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) units, helmets, boots, and other contaminated gear — significantly improving firefighter safety and reducing long-term cancer risk.

“Cancer prevention is one of the most critical priorities in the modern fire service,” said Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “This grant allows us to take another important step in protecting the men and women who serve our community every day.”

The Florida Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Grant Program was established to assist departments in acquiring equipment and supplies that minimize exposure to hazardous contaminants. The Palm Coast Fire Department continues to be proactive in implementing cancer-prevention practices, including gear decontamination, on-scene gross decontamination, and clean cab policies.

The Department of Financial Services is part of Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Blaise Ingoglia’s office. Gov. DeSantis appointed Ingoglia to the post. Ingoglia is running for election as CFO.