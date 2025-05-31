Canal Capacity Expansion Project on Flagler County’s West Side Will Be Completed by July 4

What started with cleaning the box culvert at the intersection of county roads 302 and 65 – just a small piece of the project – on the last day of March and scheduled for completion of the Canal Capacity Expansion Project on September 22, is now looking like everything will be finished before the Fourth of July.

“The contractor is working ahead of schedule and expects to be completed in the next 6 weeks for a June completion,” said Road and Bridge Manager Brad Bond. “To date, the project is 94% complete.”

The project is cleaning and reshaping two canals: the canal along County Road 302, beginning east of County Road 15 progressing west to the end of Canal Avenue; and, the canal that runs along Santana Lane, beginning at County Road 305 and continuing west to Avocado Boulevard. Precautions are being taken to prevent pollution during the project, in addition to following all federal, state, and local regulations when cleaning and reshaping canals.

The general scope of work is not limited to but includes the following:

Canals will be cleaned and reshaped as specified in the work document to:

Remove and dispose of sediments and debris and regrade canal to allow free and unobstructed flow of drainage water

Reshape and remove undesirable materials in ditches, slopes, for canal restoration according to the line, grade, and typical section for the roadway

County Road 302 at County Road 65 box culvert:

Desilting and removal of debris and sediments from the box culverts

Regrading and stabilizing ditches in the vicinity of the drainage structure

“With the winding down of the project, the public should be aware of the potential for intermittent traffic delays on County Road 302 for site restoration efforts,” Bond said. “We appreciate the cooperation and patience we’ve received from residents. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate so we can reach the finish line ahead of schedule.”