19-Year-Old Bunnell Man Is Third Shooter in Bunnell Firefight That Left Victim in Critical Condition

The third and last individual wanted by Bunnell police in the March 16 shooting that left a bystander in critical condition was arrested today, closing the police department’s portion of the investigation as the matter moves to the State Attorney’s Office and Circuit Court.

At 11:45 a.m. today, agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Problem Area

Crime Enforcement Unit located Ah’Nyis De Angelo Johnson, 19, of Bunnell, leaving his mother’s residence of 306 South Anderson Street in Bunnell, just two blocks away from where the original shooting incident occurred. He was taken into custody without incident. (See: “Shooting in Bunnell Leaves a 20-Year-Old Man in Critical Condition.”)









This arrest comes as the third in a string of arrests stemming from the March 16 shooting incident near the intersection of East Drain Street and South Anderson Street in Bunnell at 10:25 p.m. The shooting injured and left a man in critical condition.

The first to be arrested was Antarius Zynell Henderson, 23, of Bunnell, who was involved in a fist fight in the middle of East Drain Street and South Anderson Street on March 16t. After apparently losing the fight, Henderson walked over to an awaiting vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and began firing at his opponent in the fight and other bystanders. One bystander was struck twice by bullets from Henderson’s gun, with one bullet entering the left side of his chest near the armpit and the second round entering his abdomen near the right hip.

This gunshot victim managed to stay on his feet and run to a nearby home and beg for help. Responding Flagler County sheriff’s deputies rendered life-saving medical aid to the gunshot victim until paramedics could safely arrive. The victim was flown by medical helicopter to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach, where he underwent several surgeries, one of which resulted in the removal of a kidney damaged by one of the bullets. The victim remained in critical condition for several days and is still hospitalized.









Bunnell Police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Henderson, charging him with one count of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. With the assistance of both the Flagler County and Putnam County sheriff’s offices, Henderson was located in a car on March 22, at a motel in East Palatka, and arrested. He remains in custody today.

The second to be arrested was Rya Sir Matthew Jefferson, 17, of Palm Coast, and charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm and Discharging a Firearm in Public. [Note: FlaglerLive’s policy of not running the names of juveniles in most cases does not apply to alleged gun crimes.]

Once Henderson started shooting, Jefferson, who was a bystander, took off running. After creating approximately 100 feet of distance, Jefferson turned around, produced a handgun, and began shooting back towards Henderson. He then handed off the handgun to Johnson, who ran towards Henderson’s position and fired the handgun several times towards him. Johnson then quickly turned around and ran away. Detectives determined Johnson was Henderson’s opponent in the fist fight prior to the gunfire.

No other gunshot victims were reported.









On March 25, Circuit Judge Chris France signed an arrest warrant charging Johnson with one count each of Possession of a Firearm by a Delinquent Adult, and Discharging a Firearm in Public. Bond was set at $35,000. France issued the arrest warrant for Jefferson the same day.

Jefferson was located at 7 Richland Place, Palm Coast, and arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Daytona Beach where he remains. Following his arrest today, Johnson was transported to the Flagler County jail.

“I want to thank all our law enforcement partners – the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force for working with our detectives to bring this case to a successful conclusion,” Bunnell Police Chief Dave Brannon said. “By many accounts, our victim in this shooting is a good man and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time simply walking home. The victim is lucky to be alive but is needlessly suffering from severe, life-altering injuries because of Henderson’s violent actions. Because of the thoroughness of this investigation and support from our law enforcement partners, three violent offenders are in jail and the victim now has the opportunity to see justice served. Also, this serves as a reminder to our entire community that we will not tolerate violence and will do everything within the law and our power to track down violent offenders and put them in jail.”