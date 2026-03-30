Former Flagler Beach Facilities Director Bryan Moisao Sues City, Alleging Wrongful Retaliatory Termination

Bryan Moisao, Flagler Beach government’s former facilities director, is suing the city for wrongful termination, alleging that City Manager Dale Martin fired him in retaliation for blowing the whistle on what he reported as internal problems.

Friday evening, Martin told FlaglerLive that he had not received a copy of the lawsuit at City Hall. Commission Chair Eric Cooley said he would not comment on pending litigation, “BUT,” he wrote in an email, capitalizing the word, “I can add that this individual went through the personnel board dispute process the city offers that has labor lawyers involved and in attendance. My understanding is there was no findings uncovered during that process by any parties.”

Moisao began working for the city on March 31, 2025 as facilities director and supervisor of the Lift Station Department, reporting to City Engineer Bill Freeman.

According to the complaint filed in Flagler County Circuit Court on March 25, Moisao “identified operational misconduct and policy violations within the department” and reported them to Freeman in mid-May, following up with an internal investigation. Moisao then disciplined an employee for insubordination. Soon after that, the Lift Station Department was removed from Moisao’s responsibilities.

Moisao continued to raise concerns both to Martin and to city commissioners, catching the ears of Commissioner John Cunningham and then-Commissioner Rick Belhumeur, a move Martin criticized as “unprofessional.”

Belhumeur had already been critical of Martin for hiring Freeman, though it wasn’t his role to second-guess administrative hires absent policy violations. Belhumeur claims Freeman was hired without the proper credentials. Martin disputes it.

That conflict prepared the ground for Moisao’s complaints, reinforcing the sense, in Belhumeur’s and Cunningham’s eyes, that Martin’s management was flawed. Three other commissioners didn’t see it that way. Belhumeur lost his seat in the March 3 election and was replaced by R.J. Santore, who has been more critical of the administration and the rest of the commission than not, and was friendly with Cunningham during the campaign.

According to the complaint, Moisao last Sept. 26 received an exceptional evaluation with a score of 96 out of 125, meaning that he exceeded job standards. The same day, he was discharged. “The stated reasons provided to [Moisao] for discharge were alleged failure to follow chain of command and insubordination,” the complaint states.

“Mr. Moisao was not fired,” Martin told Cunningham during a November 13 meeting of the commission. “He was released under the terms of the personnel policy during his probationary period, no cause is needed.”

“you did give him cause, right?” Cunningham asked.

“I didn’t give him cause,” the manager said.

“But you’re the only one that can let him go, right?”

“He was let go in accordance with the personnel policy,” Martin said, again repeating that no cause was given.

“If you didn’t give cause, that would be one thing, but if there was cause given, that could come back and bite the city in a lawsuit,” Cunningham said. “He was doing a good job. Fantastic job. He was making a difference.”

At that same meeting, Moisao raised issues with his evaluation, saying there wasn’t just one evaluation, but two–“something that I believe should alarm everyone sitting in here tonight,” he told the commissioners. “When I reviewed my personnel file, I discovered that the evaluation stored in my file is not the same evaluation that I was given when I was discharged. They are two different documents, different wording, different comments and different descriptions on my performance. One of them I never saw, never signed, never received.”

He reminded the commissioners that he’d given them his evaluation at the previous month’s meeting–the evaluation he assumed was the official one. “This isn’t a personnel matter. This is a record integrity matter. This is a process integrity matter, and this is something that should concern every elected official responsible for oversight of the city,” he said.

By then, he’d filed an administrative whistleblower action. The city’s Personnel Board heard the complaint and dismissed it. “Any conduct described in the disclosures did not rise to the level of gross mismanagement or gross neglect of duty,” the board found, without directly addressing such things as the discrepancy between the two evaluations.

Moisao’s next step, after further appearances before the City Commission, was the lawsuit. He is seeking damages for a retaliatory termination and violations of whistleblower protections.

Moisao is represented by Mount Dora attorney Anthony Sabatini, the former rabble-rousing Florida House member whose last high-profile appearance in a Flagler County courtroom was to represent Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris’s lawsuit against the city last July, when Norris was attempting to have fellow-Council member Charles Gambaro removed. Norris–and Sabatini–lost.

Sabatini is also representing a student Republican club that the University of Florida deactivated after an image surfaced showing one of its members doing the Nazi salute; he’s representing Abel Carvajal, a Florida International University law student, who the university was investigating for managing a group chat “which included variations of the N-word more than 400 times and descriptions of ways to violently kill Black people,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat; and he’s representing Christopher Rose in a lawsuit Rose filed after being turned away at the Bradford County Fairgrounds for openly carrying a firearm.