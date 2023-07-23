150 Beers from Around the World at Key West BrewFest Labor Day Weekend

Those who revere beer or love lager can indulge their cravings in the Florida Keys over Labor Day weekend during the annual Key West BrewFest.

Scheduled Thursday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 4, the festival is to feature more than 150 beers and ales including unique microbrews. They are to be showcased at events ranging from a mouthwatering beer pairing dinner to the oceanfront Signature Tasting Festival.









Beer and ale selections are featured from the uniquely named Voodoo Brewing Co., Barrel of Monks Brewing and Walking Tree Brewery, complemented by favorite local offerings from the Florida Keys Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Company and Waterfront Brewery.

BrewFest begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, with a “throwback Thursday” kick-off pool party at Havana Cabana, 3420 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

Subsequent festival events include a pool party and belly flop contest at the Southernmost Beach Resort, 1319 Duval St.; a five-course beer dinner at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St.; a pool party at Oceans Edge Resort & Marina, 5950 Peninsular Ave.; a “reggae rehab” pool party at The Marker, 200 William St.; and a beer pairing dinner at Matt’s Stock Island Kitchen & Bar at the Perry Hotel & Marina, 7001 Shrimp Road.

The BrewFest Signature Tasting Festival, featuring some 150 beers from around the world, is set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday on Key West’s South Beach at 1405 Duval St. Cost is $45 per person for general admission or $100 for entry to the tasting and a 3-5 p.m. VIP gathering with passed appetizers.

Events continue through Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4 — when attendees can win prizes while enjoying a festival favorite: an evening of bingo at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St. A local tradition, the bingo bash features good-spirited competition, bountiful beer for purchase and the chance to enjoy a legendary island watering hole.

BrewFest is presented by the Southernmost Beach Resort and the Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise in the Conch Republic. Proceeds are to support local scholarships and the statewide Take Stock in Children scholarship program.

