State Attorney Charges 15-Year-Old as Adult in Flagler Kidnapping and Torture Case

State Attorney R.J. Larizza on Wednesday charged 15-year-old Junior Bishop as an adult for his role in the alleged kidnapping and torture of an 11-year-old boy by a sexual offender in late December. The child victim had been reported missing in St. Johns County.

Bishop, 15, faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding at reckless speed, causing injury, both first-degree felonies, each with a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison if Bishop is convicted. He also faces a third-degree felony charge of grand theft and three misdemeanor charges.

He is being held on $250,000 bond following his first appearance before a judge this morning, following the State Attorney’s filing.

Bishop was arrested on Dec. 31 along with Darnell Hairston, 60. The State Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed an armed kidnapping charge against Hairston, a felony punishable by life in prison, and charges of aggravated child abuse and armed robbery, both first-degree felonies, and battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony. He’s being held without bond at the Flagler County jail.

The alleged child victim told authorities he had been lured to an area in isolated Flagler Estates, the expanse of nowhere at the northwest corner of the county, where he was choked, tied up, muzzled with duct tape and threatened with weapons before being driven around and forced to stay on a pickup’s floorboard.

Bishop and Hairston were in the pickup when Bishop was pulled over by a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy who’d gotten a report of a sighting of the missing boy. Bishop fled in the pickup as deputies were chasing Hairston on foot. Bishop had allegedly accelerated away from the scene, “almost striking deputies,” according to his arrest report, then drove down U.S. 1 toward Bunnell.

When a deputy spotted Bishop driving the white pickup on Garden Street in Bunnell, Bishop accelerated and fled. A pursuit was authorized. Bishop swerved in and out of traffic recklessly while traveling west on State Road 100 for almost 8 miles.

The report details what allegedly took place: “Deputy Carter attempted to maneuver around Junior. Deputy Carter drove his marked agency patrol vehicle (with lights and sirens activated) around Junior and reentered the westbound lane of travel in front of Junior. Junior maneuvered the white pickup truck around Deputy Carter and entered the eastbound lane of travel. While driving at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lane, Junior sped the car up alongside of Deputy Carter’s vehicle and then appeared to drastically steer the vehicle into Deputy Carter’s rear driver’s side area of his marked agency vehicle in a successful effort to intentionally strike the marked law enforcement vehicle. As a result, a collision occurred. Deputies located the vehicle far into the wood line after it rolled multiple times and became disabled after landing on its roof. Junior complied with commands and was taken into custody by deputies.”

As a juvenile offender, Bishop was charged last June with armed burglary, larceny and trespassing. The burglary charge was dropped and he was sentenced to probation on the other two counts as part of a plea. He was on probation at the time of his December arrest, and was required to abide by a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew, according to his juvenile detention record.

That Bishop was charged as an adult does not mean that, should he be convicted on any of the charges, he’s locked into an adult sentence. Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols would have the discretion to impose juvenile sanctions or youthful offender sanctions, though the State Attorney’s Office will likely push for adult sanctions. Bishop is scheduled for arraignment before Nichols on Feb. 17, the same morning Hairston is arraigned.

Hairston and Bishop previously lived on Harold Street and Joseph Street, respectively, in Hastings, in St. Johns County, not far from Flagler Estates.