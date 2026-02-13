More Sound and Fury than Substance in Flagler Beach Commissioner Belhumeur’s Election-Eve Attack on City Manager

First-year Flagler Beach City Commissioner John Cunningham made a motion to fire City Manager Dale Martin at the end of Thursday evening’s three-hour commission meeting.

The city attorney told him he couldn’t do it: the matter had to be on the agenda. “So be it,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham’s animus for the manager has not been a secret. He handed him the worst performance evaluation in memory in November. The surprise wasn’t the motion, but that he took this long to make it.

It wasn’t the meeting’s biggest jolt.

That came from Commissioner Rick Belhumeur who, two weeks and three days from Election Day, delivered his own February surprise: a list of seven accusations against the city manager’s “regime,” a word he used twice. He distributed a set of the accusations to his colleagues.

The documents were not his. They appeared to be those of his son, Benjamin Belhumeur, a Palm Coast resident. Benjamin also addressed the commission 20 minutes after his father spoke, urging it to take action on the material, which he said wasn’t actually his, either: “Recently, we’ve met some people who gave us information about some of the happenings in the city, and you can’t ignore them.” He didn’t say who the “people” were, further adding to the McCarthyist feel around the maneuver.

The documents’ serrated titles sum up the claims: “Favoritism Hiring.” “Procurement Fraud.” “False Statements.” “Hiring Policy Departure.” “Denial of [Performance-Based] Raises.” And so on.

Belhumeur is in a three-way election race with fellow-incumbent Scott Spradley and challenger R.J. Santore (who was in the audience). Neither the commissioners nor Martin had seen the documents before either Belhumeur spoke. The move by the father-son duo had the strong whiff of an election stunt. Benjamin Belhumeur in his introduction to the commission himself acknowledged “trying to do my best to help [his father] get elected.

Rick Belhumeur said it had nothing to do with the election, and appeared today in an answer to questions from FlaglerLive to be aware that he may have damaged, not improved, what had been solid chances to win a fourth term–and make his case immediately after the March 3 election.

“I understand that some may question the timing,” Belhumeur said today, “but I’m more worried about the city and the severity of these allegations than I am my own reputation as a candidate for office. I care more about the city’s future than I do about my own.”

Spradley, who’s always gotten along with Belhumeur and values his blue-collar perspective, had been taken aback not so much by Belhumeur’s accusations, which he has yet to digest, but by his method. “I am disappointed in the manner in which this came up. I have no idea if there are facts to support the allegations, and in fact I’m not sure what the allegations are,” Spradley said today. “I want to see the evidence to back them up then I’ll form an opinion.” He’d gone through the documents Belhumeur handed him, but they still left him perplexed.

“I am unable to form any conclusion about what they all mean,” Spradley said, “so I’m looking forward to hearing what the allegations may be and what the proof may be of all the allegations if this in fact is going to go forward.”

In summary, the documents Benjamin Belhumeur submitted, some of them repetitive, make the following allegations:

A project manager, Michael Anderson, was hurriedly hired after a “truncated” job posting to ensure that a pre-determined and favored candidate was hired, denying internal candidates a chance. Benjamin Belhumeur calls it “a clear procedural impropriety and an abuse of discretion by city officials.”

Bill Freeman, the city engineer, explicitly told a contractor to keep a bid below $35,000 so it could bypass City Commission review, possibly pre-empting competitive bidding.

Cost of living raises were inappropriately melded with merit raises, so that some employees got cost-of-living raises but not merit raises despite good evaluations.

Probationary employees were deemed ineligible for raises by the city manager.

One document suggests that “decisions may have limited equal opportunity for employees and could be considered discriminatory, warranting further evaluation for compliance with policy and fair employment practices.”

As with most, if not all the documents, it is difficult to match the severity of the accusations with the documents submitted. The accusations seize on decontextualized statements and scraps of information to reach damning conclusions, all the while dabbling in administrative minutiae that is not the purview of city commissioners.

For example, while Martin concedes the “optics” of a city engineer suggesting to a contractor to keep a bid below $35,000 to hurry a job are poor, it is in fact neither uncommon nor illegal–Friedman was repeating what is explicitly and publicly stated in city policy–and it is not “fraud.”

The unspoken irony in the accusation is that Freeman was attempting to hurry through a pet project of Belhumeur’s: a 900-foot concrete sidewalk to improve safety near the water tower at the south end of town. The project was completed. Belhumeur did not mention that Thursday evening.

Beyond that, none of the accusations seem to rise beyond struts and frets to the level of gravity portrayed by the Belhumeurs or to the commission’s purview. If anything, some of Belhumeur’s colleagues were concerned that he was meddling where he shouldn’t.

“Unfortunately, Dale does not hold his own staff accountable when he should,” Belhumeur told his colleagues Thursday evening. “He defends them over and over again. I’m not very happy with the regime he’s creating by changing the organizational chart without commissioner approval and hiring some individuals while ignoring our hiring practices. Our engineer [Bill Freeman] was hired under false pretenses and did not meet our minimum standards for an engineer as advertised. Dale’s ended up paying Mr. Freeman more than himself. Mr. Freeman goes by different titles–city engineer, public works director, public works administrator, however, he’s acting like an assistant City Manager.”

None of those claims, even if true, appear to fall under commission authority: a city manager has full control of his or her staff, and Martin notes that the hiring handbook is a guide, not an edict.

Belhumeur talked about Legacy Point, a 22-home development on Leslie Street, where a permit was issued allegedly at the city engineer’s direction, circumventing Building Department procedures. “Mr. Freeman doesn’t have the authority to give direction to staff of the building department, so that was out of bounds in my opinion,” Belhumeur said. “I don’t think anybody can say it wasn’t.” But even if it were, it’s an administrative issue that would concern the directors and the city manager, if they wanted to make an issue of it, not the commissioners.

Belhumeur also talked about unspecified hiring practices involving tampering with personnel files and other unspecified matters, saying “it’s time that we discuss some issues.” It was an allusion to the firing of Bryan Moisao in September, a firing that drew a whistleblower complaint by Moisao, who had been a probationary employee at the time, and who addressed the commission repeatedly.

The matter was heard by the city’s Personnel Board in mid-January and dismissed. (See the findings here.) There were no findings of “gross mismanagement or gross neglect of duty.” Admittedly the personnel board is an internal review panel that will favor management. But the matter has not gone further.

Asked today about the scope of his concerns crossing over into the administrator’s authority, Belhumeur responded: “Last night there was some confusion that I was trying to handle issues amongst the staff–this was not the case. Much of what I’ve learned, to include alleged abuse of power, falls on the staff of the city, yes. And it is true that personnel are the purview of the City Manager. However, the point that I was trying to make was that these issues have been ongoing –the abuse, and policy violations–about which the City Manager appears to be knowledgeable, and has taken no action–even after being approached about them. He may be responsible for personnel, but he is to be held accountable by the commission when he himself is not holding them accountable.”

There was circuitry in Belhumeur’s response, as there was in his presentation Thursday, prompting an exasperated Mayor Patti King to ask: “Can we get some specifics? Because this is like talking in circles that doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

None of the commissioners had a chance to read the documents Belhumeur passed out. They could only respond to his verbal presentation.

Commissioner Eric Cooley was unsure about what issues he wanted discussed. “I’m having a hard time tracking where you’re going with this, because this is kind of like you threw the kitchen sink on this,” he said. “This is general things. There’s issues with hiring practices. What specifically are you referring to?”

Belhumeur was requesting a workshop. Cooley cautioned about meddling in anything beyond supervision of the city manager or the city attorney, the only two employees commissioners hire or fire. Any administrative matters beyond those two employees are beyond the scope of the commission’s responsibilities. They fall exclusively under the city manager’s purview, unless policy set by the commission is violated.

“This has been going on a lot,” Cooley said. “City commissioners are getting drug into mollygrubbing in between employees. I’ve been confronted by it dozens of times, and I shut it down. I want to make sure we are not going down this road as a group. If we want to talk about city manager, we can talk about city manager, but that is it. And the only other things that we would need is things that are directly correlating to the city manager. I think that’s fair, but we are not here to run staff.”

“I don’t understand half of what’s being talked about, and also the direction this is going,” Spradley said. Neither Spradley nor Cooley favored a workshop. They agreed to an agenda item for a future meeting. It is unlikely to be on the Feb. 27 meeting agenda, and if it is on the next agenda, it will be after the election, with the possibility–now likely greater than it was before Thursday’s meeting–of Belhumeur having been unseated.

If Belhumeur is heard no more after March 3, Santore–who’s not campaigned as anything like Martin’s best friend: he’s tended to align with Cunningham–may not drop the matter. But his approach would be different. He’d not seen the documents for himself. “I’d want to review them myself and consult with legal counsel before forming an opinion,” he said this morning. “I’ve had my own concerns with how certain things have been handled by city administration. But concerns and evidence are two different things, and I’m not going to weigh in on something I haven’t read. If there’s credible evidence of wrongdoing, it needs to be taken seriously and handled through the proper channels. I do think that if a sitting commissioner shares those concerns, the proper approach is to use the tools available to them. Place it on the agenda, involve the city attorney, hire an independent investigator, or request a formal review. That’s how these things should be handled.”

Belhumeur only got immediate support from Cunningham, before Benjamin Belhumeur spoke.

“The town’s not being managed like it needs to be at all, no oversight, no accountability, no direction,” Cunningham said. “You got people riding around all over town and with no direction for accountability. It’s missing. I don’t know how involved you are out in the field and see what’s going on, but you should be. It’s very bad.” Referring to the Legacy Point project, he said it was missing numerous regulatory requirements, and “if I was inspecting it, I would issue a stop-work order.” Cunningham’s work background is in construction, land development and stormwater management.

Martin in the course of a 25-minute interview this morning was clearly put off by the manner of the disclosures and their source, particularly since Benjamin Belhumeur had been over at his house for “game nights,” with Benjamin’s son and Martin’s daughter getting along. Benjamin had never alluded to Martin that he was about to spring yesterday’s surprise. He’s not about to get invited again. But if there was a touch of defiance in Martin’s demeanor, there was more self-assurance: “I’ll be prepared to answer any of their questions,” he said, as if certain that it will all soon signify nothing.